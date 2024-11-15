‘Has She No Sense of Place?’: Kanye West’s Wife Bianca Censori Ignites Fury After Going Braless at Disneyland Days After Partying In Her Undies In Japan

According to Daily Mail, Yeezy’s head of architecture arrived at the theme park in Anaheim, California, wearing a cream-colored sleeveless minidress, white leggings, white rain boots, and a long-sleeved white top.

Censori was dressed more tamely than her usual skin-bearing outfits. However, the former Australian model decided to show up with two male friends at the Disneyland Resort braless.

Stylist Gadir Rajab shared a picture of Censori, Christian Velasquez, and Dion Lee at Disneyland on his Instagram Story. Rajab also posted clips of them on different rides.

MILAN, ITALY – FEBRUARY 23: Kanye West and Bianca Censori attends the Marni fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 on February 23, 2024 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)

TMZ reports that Censori and her entourage paid for VIP treatment, which included a private tour guide and expedited access to resort attractions. The VIP package reportedly costs around $500 to $700 per hour.

During their Disneyland expedition, Cesori and crew visited Fantasyland, Tomorrowland, and Cars Land. They also rode the Matterhorn Bobsleds roller coaster.

Censori has become a lightning rod online, usually because of her typical risqué wardrobe. Daily Mail commenters had a lot to say about the socialite’s latest public outing without a bra.

“I’ve heard of girls getting kicked out of Disneyland for wearing more clothes than Bianca. Why isn’t she being treated the same way and getting kicked out?” one person questioned.

“At least she knew this nonsense (which she does totally of her own choice btw) wouldn’t wash in Disneyland. Never seen her wearing clothes!” another comment read.

In response to Censori being at the park without West, a commenter posted, “Certainly looks happier without him around!” Another person agreed, writing, “Only time I’ve seen her smile. And he’s not there.”

Former model Bianca Censori and friends got VIP treatment during their visit to the Disneyland Resort. (Photo: @gadirrajab/Instagram Story)

Someone else offered, “That’s a family-friendly place! Full of young children! Has she no sense of place!” A third individual asked, “Why does an adult visit Disney land without kids? Just odd to me.”

A like-minded individual added, “Why are they letting her walk around like that in front of children?? Disneyland has a very strict dress code.”

Disneyland’s website does mandate a dress code for guests. For instance, visitors are prohibited from wearing clothing that “exposes excessive portions of the skin that may be viewed as inappropriate for a family environment.”

In addition, bare feet are considered improper attire for “The Happiest Place on Earth.” Previously, Censori went barefoot during a Disneyland date with Kanye West in April 2024.

Censori walked through the park seven months ago with bandages on her feet. She also sported a beige bodysuit covered by a tan piece of cloth. West had on a white hoodie and gray sweatpants.

More recent footage of Censori in Japan with West featured her usual nearly nude garments. She was filmed in a black bra, cheek-showing black shorts, and a black belt.

A barely dressed Censori and her husband were at a dimly lit Tokyo nightclub last week. The couple danced to the rap star’s “Problematic” song off his “Vultures 1” collaborative album with R&B crooner Ty Dolla $ign.

Despite rumors of a potential divorce, Censori and West have traveled together in Japan recently. The 47-year-old Grammy Award winner went to Asia as part of his “Vultures” listening event tour, and Censori joined him later.

In October, TMZ reported the Wests hit a “rough patch” in their marriage. The outlet claimed Bianca returned to Australia to be with her family while Ye remained in Japan.

BIANCA CENSORI & KANYE WEST NEW PHOTOS IN JAPAN!! pic.twitter.com/kUo4WSs7NC — Ye (@ye_world_) September 19, 2024

Censori and West are said to be working through any marital issues via nude marriage counseling. The “Jesus Walks” rapper evidently enjoys being clothesless in private.

“He and Bianca have started doing naked therapy. Apparently, they feel more liberated and can totally bare their souls when they’re undressed,” a source revealed to Radar Online.

The insider continued, “People assume that it’s just Bianca who walks around without any clothes on, but behind closed doors, Kanye is really embracing his own fetish for being in the buff.”

West and Censori got married in a private ceremony in December 2022. One month earlier, Ye finalized his divorce from his first wife, reality television personality and businesswoman Kim Kardashian.

There has been speculation that Censori and Kardashian harbored hostility. The bad blood allegedly comes from how Censori interacts with West and Kardashian’s four children —North, 11, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 5.