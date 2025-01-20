Adrien Brody’s Heartfelt Message Backfires as Fans Bring Up Actor ‘Chasing’ Beyoncé with Hand Around Her Waist In ‘Gross’ Video

What should have been a triumphant moment for actor Adrien Brody at the 2025 Golden Globes on Jan. 5 has become overshadowed by controversy after fans resurfaced footage of his allegedly inappropriate behavior toward Beyoncé during the 2008 “Cadillac Records” premiere.

Brody, 51, earned the Golden Globe for best dramatic movie actor for his role in “The Brutalist” over Timothée Chalamet, Daniel Craig, Colman Domingo, Ralph Fiennes and Sebastian Stan.

During Brody’s acceptance speech at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, he notably thanked his current partner Georgina Chapman, 48, the ex-wife of disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein.

“To my beautiful and amazing partner, Georgina: Your generosity of spirit, your own resilience, your immense creativity are a daily reminder of how to be. I would not be standing here before you if it wasn’t for you,” Brody declared.

“There was a time not too long ago that I felt this may never be a moment afforded to me again, so thank you,” he added.

The actor’s tender moment quickly turned sour as social media users began circulating a controversial video from 2008 showing what they describe as uncomfortable interactions between Brody and Beyoncé.

In the edited footage shared on X, Brody can be seen with his hands around the “Halo” singer’s waist as she attempted to hug co-star Jeffrey Wright.

“I get annoyed every time I remember this; my girl was trying to get away from him while he was trying to hold her from behind. Ugh!!” one X user wrote alongside a post of the clip.

Another noted, “I still remember Adrian Brody chasing Bey around Cadillac Records premiering. She was running from him,” as someone else says, “This is absolutely gross.”

“That man was beyond weird. He was trying to wrap his arms around her waist like they were a couple. She moved away from him so fast,” one social media user commented.

Another added, “It was so bizarre I’m like you know that was a movie.”

The controversy brought attention to Brody’s past comments about working with Beyoncé.

In 2008, he told the New York Daily News, “It is fun, obviously, to kiss Beyoncé. I insisted on a lot of takes.”

He added: “When I met Etta, she told me, ‘Leonard and I did not do those things!’ So, yes, it was somewhat embellished. But what’s wonderful is the truth Beyoncé brings to that moment. That justified it.”

Adrien Brody's Heartfelt Message Backfires as Fans Bring Up Actor 'Chasing' Beyoncé with Hand Around Her Waist In 'Gross' Video

Beyoncé, who married rapper Jay-Z that same year, had responded to his enthusiasm, saying, “It wasn’t so bad. I remember when he kissed Halle Berry. He’s not shy! Not at all.”

Fans still remember his kiss from the 2003 Oscar awards, when the “Boomerang” star presented him his award for Best Actor for his role in “The Pianist.”

“He’s been weird. Remember how he did Halle Berry? Ambushed her with a kiss. Smh,” the tweet read.

In his Globes speech, Brody also thanked his parents, “This story is really the character’s journey is very reminiscent of my mother’s and my ancestral journey of fleeing the horrors of war coming to this great country.”

“Although I do not know fully how to express all of the challenges that you have faced and experienced and the many people who have struggled immigrating to this country,” he continued, before saying, “I hope that this work stands to lift you up and to give you a voice.”

Brody starred as László Tóth, a Hungarian-Jewish architect escaping the Holocaust for America. The historical drama scored seven Golden Globe nominations, including nods for Felicity Jones and Guy Pearce.

As for his relationship with Chapman, the pair have been linked since 2019 and debuted as a couple in 2021, according to the Daily Mail. Chapman finalized her divorce from Harvey Weinstein in 2021 after his sexual assault allegations surfaced.

The couple seem wildly in love, which might be why people have not seen any inappropriate groping or kissing from the overly friendly Queens native.