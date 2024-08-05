The Game Confirms He’s Expecting Child Months After Controversial Date Night with Evelyn Lozada’s Daughter

Compton native The Game has revealed that he is soon to be a father again. Decades after first being called a dad, the “Hate it or Love it” rapper is starting his parenting journey all over again in his 40s and seems to be approaching the new journey with a mix of introspection and excitement.

In a recent appearance on the “Tacos & Shawarma” podcast, the 44-year-old clarified that he is expecting a single child, contrary to earlier reports of twins.

The Game reveals he’s expecting new child months after a date with Evelyn Lozada’s daughter, Shaniece, who is 13 years younger. (Photos: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images, @shanieceh/Instagram)

During the conversation with the host Elle, The Game appeared to be reflective about the significant age gap between him and his upcoming child, excited about the difference between this child’s experience with him and his older children.

“I think about it in terms of years. I’m 44. When my new child is 21, I’ll be 65,” he said. “That seems old.”

Despite initially fearing that he might feel “old” in his 60s with an adult child, The Game pointed to a couple of other high-profile figures like Mariah Carey and Jay-Z, who are much older than him while raising multiple children in their mid-50s.

He continued, “I don’t know how old like Mariah Carey is… when she has to be like 10 years older than me or Jay-Z or something like that… Their next big birthday is probably 60. They’re still out here, looking young, and looking cool. So, it ain’t that bad.”

When The Shade Room posted a clip from the interview, their followers started to weigh in on The Game being an older dad.

“44 is a mature age for a man to be a parent. More wisdom, more life,” one person said.

Another said, “Maybe it’s just me but having a newborn at 44 sounds like a nightmare.”

Another decision The Game made was not revealing the name of his unborn child’s mother.

Many believe that the unnamed mother is “Basketball Wives” star Evelyn Lozada’s daughter, Shaniece Hairston, a reality star he was spotted with last year. The couple’s relationship was made public in December 2023 and has faced scrutiny due to their 13-year age gap.

Two critics added, “So Evelyn daughter really the BM?” and “Evelyn being your baby’s grandmother is wild.”

Critics have drawn comparisons to other high-profile couples with December/August relationships, namely Jay-Z and Beyoncé.

Hairston, 31, is indeed with child. She revealed her pregnancy on Father’s Day on Instagram, sparking widespread speculation about the identity of the father, after she posted, “Another trip around the sun and in my purest birthday suit yet. Oh and Happy Father’s Day baby daddy.”

In Touch Weekly stated that a member from its editorial staff spoke to someone close to Hairston and confirmed that The Game is indeed the father.

Shaniece has also not confirmed the two were dating, but she wrote “his picture taking >” as the caption of a photo of herself on June 17.

The Game, whose real name is Jayceon Terrell Taylor, said he believes his “parenting experience” will be “different’ from when he was a younger dad raising his children.

Already, a father of three, the “How We Do” chart-topper shares children Cali Dream Taylor, 14, and King Justice Taylor, 17, with ex-girlfriend Tiffney Cambridge, and Harlem Taylor, 11, with ex-girlfriend Aleska Jordan. He believes that his maturity will make the difference for the new baby.

“When I was younger I was still hard-headed in the streets,” he said on the show. “And you know, like, I don’t know how I even made it to this point in my life (doing the things that I was doing) but I made it. My kids are all fine, smart, straight-A students and good. So, it’ll just be interesting to parent at this age.”

His excitement about this new chapter highlights a readiness to embrace the evolving role of a father, even as he navigates it from a more seasoned perspective.

Despite the buzz around his personal life and the mystery of who his child’s mother is, there are other things that The Game should be worried about — particularly as it relates to the financial security of his three and a half children: His legal woes.

In July 2024, it was reported that The Game could potentially lose his $2.8 million mansion to settle a debt resulting from a 2015 sexual battery lawsuit filed by Priscilla Rainey.

Rainey, who appeared on The Game’s VH1 reality show “She’s Got Game,” initiated the lawsuit in 2015, alleging sexual battery by the rapper. The lawsuit led to a $7 million judgment awarded to Rainey by a jury in 2016, which has yet to be paid.

Rainey is now seeking to claim the mansion, which The Game has used as a home base for his children, to satisfy the outstanding debt.