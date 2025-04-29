‘Swatting His Hand Away’: Melania Trump’s Stone-Faced Reaction and Cold Body Language Toward Donald Trump Has Fans Convinced She’s ‘Playing the Long Game’

Rumors of marital issues between President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump continue to inspire sidesplitting takes online.

For instance, a montage of moments where Melania, 55, appeared to be annoyed with her MAGA-leading husband in public was recently uploaded to social media.

The video, shared on The Unfiltered Veteran Instagram page, featured a sarcastic caption that read “Relationship goals” as Chaka Khan’s “I’m Every Woman” played in the background.

Fan-made video shows Donald Trump’s wife, Melania Trump, and her cold reaction to the President’s touch. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Melania has repeatedly been caught on camera showing what appears to be disdain for Donald, 78. Those various incidents have become viral memes over the past decade.

One example took place at Trump’s first inauguration in January 2017. At one point, the then-newly elected president of the United States looked in his wife’s direction, who was standing behind him.

Melania initially responded to Trump with a smile, but her facial expression instantly became more grim after her husband turned away from her.

Perhaps the most infamous on-screen faux pas involving Melania and Trump happened in May 2017 during their first international trip as president and first lady to Tel Aviv, Israel.

As the couple walked on the Ben Gurion airport tarmac, Trump reached out to grab Melania’s hand. She responded by seemingly batting his hand away.

Melania and Trump were escorted by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sara Netanyahu, which brightened the spotlight on the awkward exchange on the global stage.

“The red carpet simply could not accommodate four of us abreast,” Melania wrote about the Tel Aviv airport situation in her self-titled 2024 memoir, per Metro. “It was a minor innocent gesture, nothing more.”

Additionally, Melania’s alleged infatuation with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau following their interaction at the 2019 G7 Summit in France ignited more speculation about the Trumps’ marriage.

A photograph showing Melania’s expressive reaction to Trudeau kissing her on the cheek as Trump stood beside them led to speculation that the ex-model was smitten by the Liberal Party member.

The image from the G7 Summit fueled gossip that Melania was more attracted to Trudeau than her own husband. However, there is no credible evidence proving that Melania had romantic feelings for Trudeau.

Melania still triggered more questions about possible spousal discord at the end of the first Trump administration in January 2021 when the pair left the White House.

The Trumps returned to Florida on Air Force One together. While Donald stopped to wave to cameras upon their arrival, Melania walked past him without acknowledging him or the crowd.

Instagram users offered their thoughts on the numerous times Melania came across as irritated being associated with Trump. The Unfiltered Veteran’s comment section filled up with opinions about the Slovenian-American socialite.

“She hates him, but loves his money,” one Instagram commenter expressed about the First Lady. One individual replied, “I thought the same thing. Then I thought about what he would do if she tried to leave him?”

Another comment stated, “She flinches away from him at every turn, love to see it.” A fourth person added, “The swatting his hand away gets me everytime. Good song for this too.”

“She just lights up when it is ANYONE ELSE but him,” someone else on the social networking app joked.

what is Melania thinking? pic.twitter.com/YntMim3hbd — Lock Up Donald Trump (@the_jimmy_says) April 27, 2025

Donald and Melania tied the knot in 2005 at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida. Their son, Barron Trump, arrived in 2006.

Trump allegedly cheated on Melania with adult film actress Stormy Daniels shortly after Baron’s birth. The billionaire businessman denied the affair despite paying Daniels $130,000 before the 2016 presidential election.

Before Melania became his third wife, Trump was married to Ivana Trump from 1972 to 1992. Ivana is the mother of Donald Trump Jr. (born 1977), Ivanka Trump (born 1981), and Eric Trump (born 1984).

Trump later married Marla Maples in 1993. They had one daughter, Tiffany Trump (born 1993), before separating in 1997 and officially divorcing in 1999. He was still married to Maples when he first met Melania in 1998.

Donald and Melania reentered the White House in January 2025. The Trump Organization founder defeated Democratic candidate, then-Vice President Kamala Harris, in the 2024 presidential election to secure his second, non-consecutive term.