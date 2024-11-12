‘I Would Not Meet with Tacky Jill Either’: Melania Trump Sparks Drama with Refusal to Meet Jill Biden After Donald Trump’s Win, Fans Say they don’t ‘Blame Her’

Former and future first lady Melania Trump will reportedly break tradition by not meeting with the current first lady at the White House following Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential election victory.

President-elect Trump secured 312 Electoral College votes to Vice President Kamala Harris’ 226 Electoral College votes. He will officially take office on Jan. 20. The current POTUS and FLOTUS, Joe and Dr. Jill Biden in this case, typically invite the winning family to the White House before the next inauguration.

Melania previously accepted Michelle Obama’s invitation for tea at the White House in 2016 and took a tour of the residence with Barack Obama’s wife. But she declined to meet with Biden’s wife after the contentious 2020 race where Trump lost.

According to the New York Post, Melania has declined Jill’s invitation to the traditional meeting, sparking speculation about why.

Former First Lady Melania Trump reportedly turned down a traditional White House meeting with current First Lady Jill Biden over the FBI’s raid of President-Elect Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence. (Photo: melaniatrump/Instagram; drbiden/Instagram)

“She ain’t going,” a source connected to Melania told the conservative daily newspaper, citing the federal law enforcement raid on Trump’s Palm Beach, Florida home in Aug. 2022 as the reason for the snub.

The source added, “Jill Biden’s husband authorized the FBI snooping through her underwear drawer. The Bidens are disgusting.”

Under the Joe Biden administration, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland authorized the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s search warrant of the Mar-a-Lago resort and residence.

The federal criminal investigation centered around then-former President Trump improperly retaining over 300 classified documents at the property he owned.

The FBI search of Mar-a-Lago led to special counsel Jack Smith and the Southern District of Florida indicting Trump on 40 counts.

However, Trump-appointed U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon dismissed the charges in July 2024. Smith appealed the ruling, but Trump winning the 2024 election will likely end the case.

Online Trump supporters weighed in on Melania’s decision to skip sitting down with the first lady after she skipped out on taking the first photo with the family after Trump’s victory. Many of the MAGA leader’s faithful followers praised the Slovenian-American ex-model.

“I totally agree- I would not meet with tacky Jill either,” said one person.

“They raided her home and tried putting her husband in prison for life,” one individual wrote on X in response to news of Melania passing on Biden’s invite.

A second person sarcastically wrote, “I wonder why she wouldn’t want to meet with someone that has viciously attacked her family for years.”

In contrast, another X user asked, “Is Melania butt hurt about something [to] hold a grudge against Jill?”

Someone replied, “She cannot hold a conversation. Has no original thoughts. Her ‘career’ was taking photos with other nude women. Her husband was having sex with pornstars, no condom, while she was in the hospital. BELIEFS?”

Meanwhile, another Trump supporter declared, “If your husband had his goons raid my child’s bedroom and my underwear draw I am not sitting for tea with you, Jill Biden.”

But some understand Melania’s understanding. “I mean, at least she’s not a hypocrite. Say what you want about the woman, but she’s not about to pretend to play nice when she’s been pretty consistent in her criticism of the Bidens,” said one person.

In May 2024, Trump became the first former American president to be convicted of felony crimes.

A New York state jury found him guilty of trying to influence the 2016 presidential election by paying “hush money” to adult film actress Stephanie “Stormy Daniels” Clifford to keep their affair a secret.

The alleged sexual encounter between Donald and Stormy supposedly took place four months after Melania gave birth to her husband’s youngest son, Barron Trump, in 2006.

On Nov. 12, New York Judge Juan Merchan agreed to delay sentencing in the “hush money” case due to Trump’s reelection.

Melania’s relationship with her spouse has been under a public microscope for years. There have been several incidents where she appeared to be annoyed by being in his presence.

The 2017 inauguration featured a viral moment when Melania went from smiling at Trump on stage to instantly scowling as soon as he turned his head away from her.

When Melania introduced Donald at the MAGA leader’s Madison Square Garden rally in New York City in October, viewers labeled their attempt at an on-stage kiss as awkward.

In addition, social media users recently questioned why the Novo Mesto-born political wife did not appear in a post-election family photo shared by Trump’s 17-year-old granddaughter, Kai Trump.

The whole squad pic.twitter.com/5yQVkFiney — Kai Trump (@KaiTrump) November 6, 2024

While the New York Post reports Melania turned down appearing with Biden at the White House over the Mar-a-Lago raid, CNN claimed sources cited a prior “scheduling conflict” as the cause of the rejection.

Although then-first lady Michelle Obama hosted Melania for tea and gave her a tour of the White House residence after Trump defeated former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in 2016, Melania did not provide the same peaceful transfer-of-power courtesy to Jill following the 2020 election. Both Trumps also skipped Biden’s 2021 inauguration ceremony in Washington, D.C.

Despite losing over 60 lawsuits filed by his campaign, then-President Trump insisted the results of that 2020 election were tainted by his false claims of widespread voter fraud.