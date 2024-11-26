‘Such a Grifting Scumbag’: ‘Trump Guitars’ Face Cease and Desist from Iconic Guitarmaker As President-Elect Donald Trump Accused of Pandering to Rock Music Fans for Money

You can eat a Donald Trump steak. Read a Donald Trump Bible. Spend Donald Trump cryptocurrency. And now you can play a Donald Trump guitar.

But those dreaming of performing an electric version of “God Bless the U.S.A.” with

“the only guitar officially endorsed by President Donald J. Trump” might want to act fast. Gibson Guitars confirmed Tuesday it has issued a warning to Trump Guitars’ owner, 16 Creative, saying its design “infringes upon Gibson’s exclusive trademarks, particularly the iconic Les Paul body shape.”

In their short time on the market, guitars have proven to be a popular purchase. Trump’s “Limited Edition ‘45’ Guitar,” an electric model emblazoned with an American flag and eagle and featuring the ubiquitous “Make America Great Again” slogan on the neck, prices at $1,500. An acoustic version costs $1,250. The company also sells “Presidential” and “God Bless the USA” models along with a signature edition, signed by the real estate mogul, that’s priced at $10,000.

President-elect Donald Trump dances off stage at the conclusion of a campaign rally at the J.S. Dorton Arena on November 04, 2024, in Raleigh, North Carolina. With one day left before the general election, Trump is campaigning for re-election in the battleground states of North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Michigan. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

It’s not clear how much money Trump is getting from the guitar endorsements or what if any, percentage of 16 Creative he owns. He continues to build upon a roster of products he’s put his name to, an effort ramped up after he was ordered to pay a $489 million civil fraud judgment in the case brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James.

The AP reports that Trump directly owns some of his business ventures, such as his official watch line, which features timepieces available for up to $100,000. Others involve a “paid license agreement,” deals which he used to sell vodka and bottled water.

Many of those companies have since gone under. Atlanta Black Star News chronicled the president-elect’s failed side hustles earlier this year.

“Whatever happened to Trump Airlines? How about Trump University? And then there’s Trump Magazine and Trump Vodka and Trump Steaks, and Trump Mortgage? A business genius he is not,” said Trump critic Mitt Romney in 2016.

But that was before he ascended to the presidency. Winning the presidency in 2016 built his brand; winning re-election earlier this month has served to maximize its profitability.

GetTrumpGuitars.com offers no clues as to who owns it. There are none of the disclaimers or licensing language seen on some of Trump’s other product sites. The AP was able to track down a suburban Nashville couple whose address was found within the guitar website’s privacy policy. They declined to comment, but photos on their social media pages show them at Trump’s election night party in Florida.

“All of the guitars featured on GetTrumpGuitars.com were custom designed and developed by a veteran-owned company with the help of a master luthier,” the website reads. “These guitars have been manufactured by multiple providers and include parts/features that are both domestic and international. This is standard with most guitar manufacturers.”

This isn’t the first time the president-elect has been accused of potential copyright infringement. As Atlanta Black Star News reported in September, Trump was legally prohibited from profiting off his infamous mug shot taken at the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta, where he was charged in a 2020 election interference case.

But the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, which owns the copyright, decided against pursuing legal action against Trump and other people profiting from the image, which generated more than $10 million for the Republican nominee’s campaign.

Reaction to the Trump guitar line has been mixed.

“The price of eggs is too high, gas is too high, you can’t afford your rent, but please, buy my $1500 MAGA guitar,” wrote one X user. “Trump is such a grifting scumbag.”

However, to his supporters, guitar endorsements are a stroke of genius, even though the former and future president has never been known to play a musical instrument.

“Guitars are so Americana, what a brilliant idea, like his shoes that all sold out and are now worth a fortune,” one man remarked.