‘This Sickening Spectacle’: MAGA Doles Fresh Round of Hate Against Black Dancers, Resharing Joe Biden’s Holiday and Declaring Donald Trump Will Make White House ‘Normal Again’

Because there’s nothing in the world more important to argue about, social media users have reignited the ongoing debate over who disrespects Christmas more, the Republicans or the Democrats.

Yes, the War on Christmas may be over (Donald Trump ended it, you may recall), but the partisan holiday battle continues.

It all started with @iAnonPatriot reposting the controversial Joe Biden holiday video from a year ago, featuring tap dancers leading a colorful tour of the decorated White House to the tune of “The Nutcracker.”

“Joe Biden literally turned the White House into a clown show,” fumed @iAnonPatriot, setting up a chorus of choreographed hyperbole, still going strong one year after the video was released.

‘I’ll never forgive them for replacing Christmas with this sickening spectacle,” remarked one commenter. “It was disqualifying in and of itself.”

First Lady Jill Biden hid her sinister intentions in a press release, saying the video card was “inspired by how children experience this festive season: completely present in the beauty and bounty around them, their senses alight, with hearts open to the magic, wonder, and joy of the holidays.”

It’s different, to be sure, featuring a surreal “Hunger Games” vibe, though hardly a threat to the holiday itself. But not everyone agrees.

“Everything about this is offensive,” snarled journalist Evita Duffy-Alonso in a 2023 interview on Fox Business Channel. The video was filled with “elitist undertones,” she said, “an abomination!”

But take heart, MAGA nation, because soon, “the White House is going to be normal again,” as one X user teased.

As it was in 2018, when former and future first lady Melania Trump filled a White House hallway with “flayed, blood-red Christmas trees,” sans decorations, as New York magazine described it.

“Ah, memories… I remember a time when there was outrage over these decorations… My how times have changed,” remembered one X user.

But the Christmas spirit will always remain. Melania Trump may have said it best when, in 2018, she told an aide, “Who gives a f*** about Christmas stuff and decoration.”