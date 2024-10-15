‘Nothing Like Getting Half Naked with Your Mom’: Supermodel Heidi Klum Faces Backlash Over ‘Weird’ Mother-Daughter Photo Shoot

Heidi Klum and her 20-year-old daughter Leni Klum, are facing backlash after posing together in an ad for an Italian lingerie company.

The models excitedly posted several pictures of their newest campaign with Intimissimi where the two posed in two separate lingerie sets. Heidi, 51, wore a burgundy two-piece bra and underwear set while her daughter Leni, 20 donned a black lace set that had a nude undertone to it.

British model Heidi Klum gets backlash for “weird” lingerie shoot with her daughter, Leni. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

In the caption of her celebratory post on Instagram, Leni told her fans that she was “Excited to show you more of this perfect collection… Keep an eye out!” Her mother shared the same thrilling sentiments in her own post.

“@Leniklum and I had so much fun shooting this with @Rankinarchive and @Thomashayo,” she wrote before telling fans to be on the lookout for their campaigns on billboards in Germany and on TV.

Despite their excitement, fans held their debate about whether the mother-daughter duo’s campaign was appropriate. Heidi has turned off her Instagram comments, while her daughter’s page is still open for responses.

One critic said, “Yeah, nothing like getting half naked with your Mom…” as another slightly criticized Heidi’s parenting, writing, “I would want more for my daughter than modeling underwear.”

Two others said, “This is kinda weird” and “Quite strange to do this with your mum.”

Some fans who didn’t see anything wrong with the photos had different reactions. One person commented under Page Six’s post asking, “How is this any different from a mom and daughter posing in a bikini together on the beach???”

A fourth fan said, “It’s just a day on the job for them.”

Heidi and Leni have posed together in lingerie for the same brand in 2022 and earlier this year.

Love how proud Heidi Klum is about showing off her sexy daughter Leni, two absolute queens pic.twitter.com/58PvQTboNG — Celeb_lover_12 (@Michael79312) December 20, 2022

In March, Heidi opened up about the ways in which she mentors Leni now that she is pursuing her own career in modeling.

She told Glamour, “We discuss everything, I check her offers. I help her choose outfits for events. She usually chooses the outfit I advised her against (laughs). I made it clear to her from the start that, as my daughter, she would be a target for the public. Many people will think she’s cute, others will think she’s stupid. Just because she’s my daughter. People who don’t like me might automatically not like her either. She must have a thick skin, but my children have that.”

Heidi’s modeling career began to take off after she did a photo shoot that landed her on the cover of a 1998 Sport Illustrated Swimsuit magazine. This led to her being a Victoria Secret Angel, making her the first German model to become one. She’s also been a judge for reality competition shows like “Project Runway” and “America’s Got Talent.”

With all of her modeling expertise, she is mindful to let her daughter be her own person in the industry.

“I want Leni to have her own experiences,” she said to Glamour, “free from any contacts she might have thanks to me. I want her to be able to experience and get to know everything that’s hot now. She has her own style and that’s good – I don’t want her to be like me.”