‘Take the Money and Run’: Melania Hit Donald Trump with Third Change to Prenup, Fueling Rumors of Marriage Drama After Dodging His Kiss, In Resurfaced Claim

For years, speculation has swirled around the authenticity of the love between President-elect Donald Trump and his wife, Melania Trump. The theories heightened when Melania was caught dodging her husband’s public displays of affection on multiple occasions over the years.

Some people believe their relationship is strictly business, a view that gained more traction when the New York Post reported in September 2023 that its supposed insider claimed Melania had renegotiated her prenuptial agreement with the 45th president for the third time. This move followed Trump confirming his desire for a second term as president after announcing his campaign for re-election on November 15, 2022.

When the pair wed in 2005, the initial prenuptial agreement reportedly favored Donald Trump significantly. However, since then, the agreement has been renegotiated at least three times, the first renegotiation happening in 2017 and once again in 2020 during the time she reportedly delayed moving into the White House — or so the New York Post claims in its uncorroborated reporting. It is not clear why the thrice-married Trump would agree to water down his protections in such an agreement.

A purported insider told the Post’s Page Six gossip arm in 2023, “Over the last year, Melania and her team have been quietly negotiating a new ‘postnup’ agreement between herself and Donald Trump. This is at least the third time Melania has renegotiated the terms of her marital agreement.”

The claim continued that Melania was also growing increasingly concerned about Trump’s mounting legal troubles. Last year, he was convicted on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records related to making hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels. That same year, Trump was also found liable in a civil case for the sexual abuse and defamation of writer E. Jean Carroll. Trump also was charged in Atlanta over a year ago with attempting to overturn the result of the presidential vote in Georgia’s 2020 election. Trump eventually faced federal criminal charges related to improper handling of classified documents after he left office and the Jan. 6 insurrection.

With all of this stacked up against Trump, Melania seemingly wanted to make sure she would be secure.

“This agreement was necessary because of the current legal battles … [Donald] has suffered,” the insider said.

However, the insider also told Page Six that the postnuptial agreement doesn’t mean that Melania plans to leave Trump.

They said that the adjusted agreement is also to make sure there is money squared away for their 18-year-old son, Barron Trump.

“Melania is most concerned about maintaining and increasing a substantial trust for their son, Barron.”

Another source backed this statement, saying, “I know that she wanted it to provide her with more money, and also — from what I understand — there’s a specific amount at minimum that Barron is supposed to obtain.”

As Trump prepares to head to the White House for the second time, CNN has reported that his wife does not plan to live in Washington full-time. Sources told the news outlet that while Melania plans to be present for major events, she will be spending a lot of her time living between New York City — because her son Barron is attending New York University there — and Palm Beach, Florida, where a lot of her friends live.

Her reported upcoming absence from the White House has sparked whispers about whether Melania is serious about her duties and priorities as first lady and that’s not all. It’s also caused more speculation about whether she and Trump have a happy marriage.

Even during Trump’s victory speech, a smiling Melania dodged her husband’s kiss after he sang her praises on stage. After thanking her and giving her recognition for having “the No. 1 best-selling book in the country,” Trump walks over to embrace his wife and kiss her, which he ends up planting on her cheek as she slightly turns her head.

Still, Melania assures the doubters that her marriage to Trump is all good. She even attempted to shut those rumors down back in September during an interview with “Fox & Friends.”

When asked what she likes about her husband, she said, “His being. His humor. His personality. His kindness,” before later adding. “He’s very special. His positivity. His energy. It’s unbelievable. Yeah, so we have a beautiful relationship.”