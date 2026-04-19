Miranda Priestly Called — She Has Notes, and None of Them Are Nice: Meryl Streep Eviscerates Melania Trump’s Fashion Choices

Miranda Priestly is back — and so is her bite.

Academy Award-winning actress Streep returns as the famously prickly editor-in-chief of a high-fashion magazine in “The Devil Wears Prada 2,” but it’s her real-life sharp tongue that’s stealing the spotlight.

Streep’s explosive comments about First Lady Melania Trump‘s fashion choices are breaking the internet, and nobody is staying quiet about it.

Meryl Streep goes off about Melania Trump’s fashion choices. (Photos: Monica Schipper/Getty Images for The Recording Academy, Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

‘We Hear Screaming’: Meryl Streep and Cher Took on ‘Gigantic Man’ in Shocking Showdown to Rescue a ‘Screaming’ Woman, Resurfaced Clip Claims

Many folks can remember the moment when Mrs. Trump shared a cryptic message written in white letters on the back of her green jacket back in 2018 while she was visiting McAllen, Texas.

The Slovenian native was making an appearance at a migrant detention center amid the outcry over President Donald Trump‘s immigration policies that separate children from their parents. The words “I REALLY DON’T CARE. DO U?” were written on the back of her jacket.

A media frenzy ensued as reporters questioned the meaning of Melania’s message, and Streep recalled the event while talking to Winter about fashion.

Winter and Streep are on the magazine’s May cover, and the “Sophie’s Choice” star took a dig at the first lady during their chat.

Seems Melania got testy when confronted with her shady acquaintances and so I'm sharing this photo where she's wearing a jacket with the words, 'I Really Don' Care. Do U'? Because, really, her grandstanding was grotesque to watch and almost unbearable to listen to. pic.twitter.com/e6p8rLe4Om — Kirby Sommers (@LandlordLinks) April 10, 2026

“I have so many thoughts about this,” said Streep after Winter brought up Melania.

“I think the most powerful message that our current first lady sent was in the coat that said ‘I REALLY DON’T CARE. DO U?’ when she was going to see migrant children who were incarcerated. All dress is about expressing yourself, but we’re also subject to larger historical and political sweeps of expectation.”

The MAGA set predictably attacked the actress for her comments.

But several fans of Melania’s also criticized her strange message written on her jacket.

One person , “I’m a Melania fan, but at the same time, there would have been a better place and time to wear that jacket.”

“The media constantly attacks her so, I get it, but the timing was terrible.”

“Since she wore the jacket, I lost a lot of respect for her,” noted another. “It was totally inappropriate and entitled. I mean, have some class. It is a high schooler’s jacket, not a first lady.”

Another replied with a quip about the Trumps’ love of gaudy gold decor.

“She clearly doesn’t care — especially about the migrant children she was going to see. Wonder why Trump didn’t have it written in gold.”

President Trump later claimed that Melania’s message was for the “Fake News Media.”

The first lady also expressed that sentiment, contradicting her spokesperson, who claimed that there was no hidden message.

Streep’s comments come amid Melania calling on Congress to hold hearings to obtain testimony from the victims of Jeffrey Epstein.

Prison staff found the disgraced financier dead in his New York City jail cell in 2019, while he awaited trial on federal charges of abusing minors

Melania held a news conference on April 9 and claimed she never had a friendship with Epstein, despite evidence to the contrary.

“The Devil Wears Prada 2” will premiere in theaters on May 1.