‘Tread Lightly’: Gary Owen’s Response to Kendrick Lamar’s Lyrical Threat to White Comedians Talking About Black Women Elicits Stern Warning from Fans 

After last year’s “Not Like Us” debacle with Drake, rapper Kendrick Lamar has ignited another firestorm with the surprise release of his latest album, “GNX.”

The 12-track project, which landed without warning on Nov. 22, has generated buzz not only for its stellar lyricism but also for its sharp commentary on cultural dynamics.

One line in particular, from the opening track “Wacced Out Murals,” has sparked controversy: “Don’t let no white comedian talk about no Black woman, that’s law.”

Kendrick Lamar’s new song featured a line that seems to have struck a chord with white comedian Gary Owen. (Photos: Kendrick Lamar by Arturo Holmes/MG23/Getty Images, @garyowencomedy/Instagram)

The line, from the album’s opening track sent shock waves online. While some decided it was aimed at white comedian Andrew Schulz, who’s been under fire for his controversial comments about Black women, fellow white comedian Gary Owen decided to insert himself into the conversation.

Owen, who’s been touring with Black comedians since the ’90s (including having popular standup routines on BET’s “Comic View”) and has four Black kids, took to his Instagram, and wrote, “If that’s the law, that makes me a criminal.”

This bold move seemed to be a big mistake for the “Ride Along” actor who has publicly admitted to cheating on his Black ex-wife, allegedly with his new Black wife, Brianna Johnson. Even today, he talks about his ex-wife, Kenya Duke, so much during some of his comedy skits that she asked him to stop mentioning her.

Similarly, many of his 2.1 million fans weren’t having it.

“Gary, sit down. This ain’t for you,” one person wrote in his comment section, while another warned, “Tread lightly lol.”

A third comment read, “You’re getting a little too comfortable.”

Two others said, “And this is why y’all need to stop handing out all these free passes. Too comfortable in spaces and conversations that he don’t belong in,” and “Yea should’ve kept this in the drafts.”

Some tried to steer the heat away, saying, “He’s talking about Andrew Schulz, you’re good.” Another joked, “You have a ‘get out of jail free’ card Gary,” but the damage was already done.

It is unclear if Owen knew about Schulz’s backstory with nearly being canceled.

Back in July, Schulz had “Shxtsngigs” podcast hosts James Duncan and Fuhad Dawodu on his show “Flagrant.”

The group joked about the so-called “Black girlfriend effect,” where Black women supposedly “glow up” their white boyfriends by upgrading their style. Schulz took it further, cracking jokes about Black women being “complaining” and “stressful.”

Kendrick Lamar Disses Andrew Schulz in a New Song because he made fun of Black Women:



-“Don’t let a White comedian talk about Black Women” pic.twitter.com/fhUgSHjrVb — Fear Gator 🔥 (@FearGator) November 22, 2024

When talking about white guys’ new haircuts, he said, “they shave their hair because they start losing it because he’s so stressed to be around this Black girl complaining all the time.”

Duncan and Dawodu laughed along, before the white comedian continued down this line of comedy, “They grow their beard because they need a cushion when they get slapped. I think the black girlfriend effect, it might be a protective instinct.”

Because neither of the Black hosts corrected him and kept laughing, mounds of backlash came their way, forcing them to apologize.

Black women around the world expected them to step up and defend them. Other popular names like ESPN host Ryan Clark lent their voices to the controversy.

Clark was quick to dismiss Schulz and said that perhaps because of his affiliations with people like Charlamagne Tha God, he was “too comfortable.”

As he addressed the issue on “The Pivot” podcast, he said he didn’t care if this was a big deal for Duncan and Dawodu to meet with the “Flagrant” host. He also explained the Black woman’s experience and why the joke was not funny.

I’m not sure what black woman experience @andrewschulz has had, but it hasn’t been the real “black girlfriend effect”. To insult black women and described them as complainers & abusive isn’t just untrue. It’s disrespectful. Even worse, James Duncan & Fuhad Dawodu allowing him to… pic.twitter.com/2gQQRPSCYd — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) September 19, 2024

Now, it seems that’s why the “Not Like Us” rapper’s bars just struck a chord.

“GNX” — is a conversation piece that celebrates Lamar’s unparalleled artistry, but also opens a dialogue about cultural boundaries, accountability, and respect.

Whether Schulz will address the criticism remains unclear, but for fans, one thing is clear: Kendrick Lamar isn’t just making music — he’s making statements and daring anyone to say something. Owen might want to take to heart his fans’ suggestion to tread lightly — this is the same man that almost ended Drake’s career.