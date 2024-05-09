‘Lies’: Gary Owen’s Ex-Wife Kenya Duke Hits Back at the Comedian’s ‘False Narratives’ About the Divorce and Kids In ‘Club Shay Shay’ Interview

Comedian Gary Owen has been called out for continuing to speak about his ex-wife, Kenya Duke and their three children, who have chosen not to engage with him.

Over the past week, he shared on his “Get Some” YouTube show, that he recently saw Duke and pre-warned her about his appearance on Shannon Sharpe’s “Club Shay Shay.”

Gary Owen’s ex-wife Kenya Duke shuts down his “lies and false narratives” following his “Club Shay Shay” interview. (Photo by Gary Gershoff/WireImage)

Duke had hoped he would pass on the opportunity, but he did not. Owen disclosed shocking details of their divorce, not having a relationship with his kids and the fallout he’s experienced since the very public split.

Now, Duke is speaking out.

Owen’s ex-wife took to her Instagram and wrote, “@garyowencomedy it has been 3 years. I am always kind and cool with you. I purposely, never make it awkward. I never bother you.”

Adding, “I have given you my suggestions on the situation but you don’t respect their boundaries. Which is why you discussed this again on social media. I don’t know what else to do to help you. Always wishing you well.”

She also posted a note that read, “My growth is not feeling the need to address mistruths anymore. The grace and kindness, I have shown you, is the space to tell lies and false narratives for sympathy and attention without correcting. You are a great storyteller… sometimes I get caught up in your versions,” and tagged her ex-husband.

Duke’s response was met with support and criticism. One person said, “Coming from a Black woman Kenya I’ve seen us do this to men a million times until [you’re] honest with the part that you played in this and talking bad about your kid’s father. It’ll never get better you need to own up to your part in it.”

In response, Duke replied, “Hey where are you getting this from? I have never spoken bad about their dad. I encourage them to reach out. Their relationship to Gary is separate than my relationship to Gary. So what are you talking about?”

One of the stories he told Sharpe was about his father, Gary Owen Sr. Owen said that his dad was so upset with him that he fed “dirt” to his ex-wife during the divorce and sided with her. Duke took issue with stories like this that reference her and her children.

Another story he told was how he filed for divorce before his ex-wife and that she wanted $44,000 a month in alimony from him for the year. Even though he said he did not want to honor that request, he said that he would assume all of the debt that they had as a family and pay her rent for the first year after their divorce.

“I took on all the debt with the divorce too. I took all of it and it was a lot. I didn’t like getting dragged saying I was a deadbeat dad,” a claim Duke has repeatedly stated. “And then it was like I left everybody hanging.”

“That wasn’t the case,” he continued. “I got the text. I just literally said, ‘Hey, send me the bills. I got it,’ and she was like, ‘No, that’s not how we do things.’”

However, according to Owen, Duke didn’t want to move from their marital home, despite there being tax issues with it.

“I made sure when everything was said and done when we went to mediation, I was like I’ll take on the debt. I’ll make sure you have enough alimony that you’re good. You’re really good by the way.”

Owen said he also agreed to pay the first year of rent for Duke when she gets a new place and they agreed upon a set amount.

“All I want to do is keep the peace and I want everybody to be comfortable. I’m not vindictive, I’m not mad, I get it,” he told Sharpe. “It’s love and war. But I feel like I was very generous in the divorce.”

This is not the first time that Duke has spoken out about the comedian. Though she rarely goes on social media, in 2023 she said in an Instagram post that she tries to tell her children to communicate with him but he fractured the relationship with them.

“You come to the internet with a video of the result but not the reason. I just don’t understand, how this helped anything. At this point, I don’t know what to believe or how to deal with you,” she said.

According to Duke, the “Think Like a Man” actor had an affair and allegedly engaged in relationships with sex workers, which ultimately led to the divorce. When she did speak out she also mentioned why they are not together is she believes Owen neglected his parental responsibilities and took vacations with a nurse named Brianna Johnson.

Owen has not responded to her post, but he continues to promote his “Club Shay Shay” interview on his social media pages.