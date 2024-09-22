‘You Don’t Have the Right’: Hosts of ‘The Pivot’ Podcast Go to War Over Andrew Schulz’s Controversial ‘Racist Jokes’ About Black Women

Ryan Clark, Fred Taylor, and Channing Crowder of “The Pivot” podcast are among the crowd of people calling out comedian Andrew Schulz for his disgusting comments about Black women.

Schulz, 40, is catching heat after his critical remarks during a discussion about the “Black Girlfriend Effect” on a resurfaced episode of his “Flagrant” podcast.

A clip from the July 17-dated edition of “Flagrant” recently went viral after the first trip to the U.S. by his guests, British podcasters James Duncan, 33, and Fuhad Dawodu, 33, was marred by internet outrage.

Photo: The Pivot Podcast/YouTube; Flagrant/YouTube)

In the clip, James and Fuhad, host of the “ShxtsnGigs” podcast, bring up the viral trend that has men claiming their looks upgraded after dating or getting married to a Black woman, which Schulz seemed invested to know about.

“So you’ll see a guy who’s had a Black girlfriend, all of a sudden he’s got a buzz cut, a clean shape out,” Duncan told Schulz while trying to explain.

In response, Schulz said, “They shave their hair because they start losing it ’cause it’s so stressed being around a Black girl complaining about s— all the f—ing time.”

James and Fuhad continued to laugh as Schulz added, “They grow their beard because they need a cushion when they get slapped the f-ck out of.”

Social media users began dragging James and Fuhad for not defending Black women in that moment.

“As a Black woman, the stuff Andrew was saying about the Black girlfriend effect was racist. He made it completely about the angry Black woman trope. Can we not rest???” an upset YouTube user commented.

Another person directed their wrath at Schulz by posting, “The fact that you so comfortably talked the way you did with two Black men present only makes me shudder to think what you say when Black people are not present.”

“ShxtsnGigs” hosts Fuhad Dawodu and James Duncan’s sit down with “Flagrant” host Andrew Schulz sparked outrage over comments about the so-called “Black girlfriend effect.” (Photo: Flagrant/YouTube)

The “Shxtsngigs” hosts opened the latest episode of their podcast by apologizing for the Schulz situation. James stated, “Andrew was making a joke … frankly, a racist joke, and we were laughing at it.”

He then blamed a “fight-or-flight” response for not immediately addressing Schulz’s racist jokes. James expressed, “When you’re in there, you’re in shock.” Fuhad added, “All you want to do is move on.”

That explanation sparked heated responses in the YouTube comment section. One person asked, “Did he really say he had fight or flight for a racist joke? You are grown men.”

The James and Fuhad apology tour pic.twitter.com/eA8AmGcNr2 — Erica Ifill (@wickdchiq) September 16, 2024

“The Pivot Podcast” crew also talked about the exchange between the “ShxtsnGigs” boys and Schulz.

Channing Crowder suggested that James and Fuhad’s cultural differences from American Black men could have affected how they responded to the anti-Black woman jokes.

He said, “I like a strong woman. If some b—-ass dude can’t deal with a strong woman and they say that’s argumentative or comparative, then go get you a weak woman.”

Ryan Clark added, “When you’re sitting across from Andrew Schulz and he’s talking about an experience that he can’t understand because his wife is not Black, you don’t have the right to talk about them.”

Additionally, the Super Bowl champion declared that “Black women aren’t violent” and “Black women are on the front lines for everything that’s about us.”

On the Sept. 18 episode of “Flagrant,” Schulz claimed James and Fuhad’s producer asked to have parts of their appearance edited out of the podcast but not the “Black girlfriend effect” conversation.

“They are still concerned about cancellation. Comedians, we understand that being funny is saying inappropriate things,” Schulz said about the U.K.-based content creators.

The former “Guy Code” regular also offered, “By apologizing, you’re just amplifying it. The people who are upset at this, the majority of them don’t even listen to the podcast. A lot of them are probably resentful of your success.”