Gary Owen’s New Fiancée: Meet Brianna Johnson, the Mother of His 9-Month-Old ‘Black and White’ Twins

Standup comedian Gary Owen revealed that he recently welcomed a set of twins, though he jokingly claims one is white and the other is Black.

Owen appeared on Shannon Sharpe’s “Club Shay Shay” this week to talk about his career, his life, his children and his nasty divorce from ex-wife Kenya Duke that has made headlines over the years.

During the interview, the “Ride Along” actor was asked if the reports were true that he had twins last year with another woman.

“Damn, you know everything,” Owen told Sharpe, before confirming, “Yeah, I did.”

Comedian Gary Owen reveals he welcomed twin boys last year with his fiancée Brianna Johnson. (Photo: @_brijnae/Instagram)

Owen’s twins, Royal Blu and Rome Bohdi, whom he shares with his new fiancée, Brianna Johnson, are 9 months old.

Who Is Brianna Johnson?

Owen and Duke were married for 18 years, from 2003 until 2021. The world fell in love with them while they starred on the BET reality show, “The Gary Owen Show.”

However, according to a since-deleted post by Owen’s ex-wife, Johnson is allegedly the same woman that the “Daddy Daycare” star cheated on her with while the couple was married.

Duke contends that Owen’s alleged infidelity with Johnson was at the core of their breakup, and she seemed to imply that once when publicly writing about the divorce on social media.

BET reported that Duke wrote, “He doesn’t financially support his wife. Although he has sent me zero money (from a company I help build) I am still paying his bills. You can have him, but you don’t have the money. NOPE!!! Lawyer up, you have now become a big part of this divorce.”

While Duke did not share, before taking down the post, how long she suspected her ex’s affair with Johnson was, the relationship deleteriously affected the marital union and the lives of their two children, Austin, 23, and Kennedy, 21, and Duke’s son Emilio from a previous relationship, whom Owen embraces as his own.

He told Sharpe the twins are “awesome” and at an impressionable age where they idolize their dad.

Owen’s Twin Boys with Johnson

Johnson announced her pregnancy and engagement to the movie star via social media in February 2023. The Instagram post featured a gallery of pictures of her emerald cut diamond ring, Owen on bended knee during the actual rose-filled proposal, and her holding the babies’ ultrasound.

It also includes an image of Owen, Johnson, and Johnson’s daughter, Reign, each wearing Cincinnati Bengals onesie pajamas in front of a Christmas tree, while they held up two baby onesies with the Bengals logo on them.

Royal Blu and Rome were born five months later on July 20, 2023.

She captioned it, “Life recap over the past couple of months.”

Twins: “One White, One Black”

While Owen joked that they looked like two different races, the fraternal twins look very similar with different phenotypes, and, according to their mom, very different.

“One’s white. One’s Black,” the comedian told Sharpe, adding in his comedic style. “Swear to God one’s got blue eyes. You can tell about the nipples and the balls. One’s got blue eyes, got these pink balls, these pink nipples. The other one brown eyes, brown balls, brown nipples.”

In a post where Johnson labels the boys as Baby A and Baby B, she gives a breakdown on who they are before as they approach their first birthday.

Royal Blu, whom she calls “Baby A,” has blue eyes and is the older of the two. He seems to have an outgoing personality ino solo photos he was seen in. Mom writes, “Over the pas[t] 6 months you’ve shown us that you are caring, kind, compassionate, funny, and joyful. You are such a good big brother to Rome.”

About Rome Bohdi Owen, whom she refers to as “Baby B,” she wrote, “You are a sweet gentle soul. You are loving, calm, and cuddly baby boy. Truly a mama’s boy and I hope it never changes.”

Owen appears to be very actives in the boys lives according to photos of them at the swimming pool, on a trip to Disney, on a plane and doing a photo shoot with each wearing durags.

Johnson’s other child, who was featured in her engagement and baby announcement photo carousel, is 10-year-old Reign Johnson. Owen appears to active in did not reveal if he will lend his surname the way that he did with Duke’s son Emilio.

All Gary Owen does these days is do interviews about how he divorced his black wife and cheated on her… then acts surprised his kids don’t fuck with him… you’re talking about THEIR MOM!!! https://t.co/CkdN2NSOms — ☝🏾 (@LadyScorpio814) May 9, 2024

Owen’s Estranged Relationship with His Older Children

While talking about how wonderful the toddlers are, Owen’s tone turned somber. “What sucks too … is my kids … they don’t know them right,” he said to Sharpe. “They don’t have no relationship with them, and I don’t want them to meet them when they’re 4 or 5.”

The registered nurse suggests the divorce is also the reason why Owen’s older children have not spoken to him in three years.

Duke seemingly went on record to clarify why Austin, Kennedy and Emillio, don’t want anything to do with their father. She said he doesn’t “respect their boundaries,” taking to her Instagram to write, “@garyowencomedy it has been 3 years. I am always kind and cool with you. I purposely, never make it awkward. I never bother you.”

She continued, “I have given you my suggestions on the situation but you don’t respect their boundaries. Which is why you discussed this again on social media. I don’t know what else to do to help you. Always wishing you well.”