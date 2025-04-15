‘She Wasn’t Happy’: Gary Owen Says He Made New Wife Sign Prenup After Ex-Wife Wanted $44,000 in Divorce

Gary Owen may have gotten hitched again despite going through a nasty divorce with his first wife, Kenya Duke. But this time the comedian came prepared with legal documents.

Owen shared a snippet from his stand-up set at the Houston Improv on his Instagram on April 11. In it, he discussed his personal life when an audience member asked “Why did you get married again after the divorce?” Owen was married to his first wife Kenya Duke from 2003 to 2021, and the divorce wasn’t pretty. But he got married again.

Gary Owen reveals new wife wasn’t happy when she had to sign prenup after messy divorce with ex-wife Kenya Duke. (Photo: _briowen/Instagram) (Photo: @trulykenya/Instagram)

Expanding on a lewd explanation for why he’s tied the knot again, the comedian added, “I got a prenup this time though” with a smile and laugh followed by a loud hoot.

Neither the 50-year-old nor nearly 32-year-old wife, Briana Johnson have revealed when they tied the knot. But what is known is that he proposed to her in February 2023. She shared the news in a post while also announcing that she and Owen were preparing to welcome their now 1-year-old twin sons, Royal Blu and Rome.

Johnson’s Instagram page shows a happy family life with Owen, their two sons, and Johnson’s 11-year-old daughter Reignbow Johnson.

At his comedy show, however, Owen, wearing a wedding ring, said his now-wife was not initially pleased with the idea of signing a prenup. But that was his ultimatum after going through a messy breakup with his first wife, who wanted $44,000 a month in alimony before their eventual settlement.

“You get through a divorce,” he told the audience member and referenced marriage saying, “I’m never doing this sh-t again.”

He added, “Marriage is about the woman, it’s not really about the dude. She wanted it (marriage) , that’s why I was like, ‘Alright, but we got to get a prenup.’ She wasn’t happy. She was like, ‘Oh, it feels like you’re just waiting to get divorced.’ I said, ‘Well, you got to prove to me you like me for me.”

“I done went through some sh-t. I got PTSD motherf-cker,” he said with the room erupting in laughter.

Owen’s first marriage ended in scandal with his ex-wife Duke accusing him of infidelity – something he admitted to publicly. Then his two kids with Duke, Austin, 24, and Kennedy 22 and his stepson with her Emilio, 34, all stopped talking to him. Last October, Owen and Austin reconciled but it doesn’t appear that he’s made up with his other two children.

As for how Briana might feel about this, it seems she is trying to take the positive approach. In fact, someone brought up Owen’s ex-wife under her TikTok video of her and Owen doing the cookie challenge with their twin sons.

The person said, “Gary definitely has a type of black women he like. She sounds and looks like a younger version of his ex wife.”

Briana responded, “You know I’ve gotten that a lot. I take it as a compliment. Kenya is beautiful.”

The “Think Like a Man” star seems to think otherwise though. He believes his new wife looks completely different than his old.

In the end of his snippet. He told the audience member. “Nah she cool though. I went completely opposite too. She’s 6 foot tall, big as f-ck. Fat a– bo. Way younger than me. I like it.”

His only complaint so far is their music taste. He said, “The music is the big thing when you got a big age difference. Because sometimes she don’t know sh-t. I’m like you don’t know who the f-ck this is. The Dj was struggling. They were going from Fetty Wap to f-cking Rob Base. ‘You ain’t never heard of It Takes Two?’”

Owen will be back at the Houston Improv to do more shows April 16-19.