‘I Know It Wasn’t as Funny When She Took Half’: Gary Owen Drops Bombshell, Says Laughing About Cheating Cost Him in Divorce

Comedian Gary Owen has recently revisited a controversial moment from a 2019 “Brilliant Idiots” podcast appearance that he claims contributed to his divorce from his ex-wife, Kenya Duke.

The Cincinnati native made a return to the popular podcast, where he revealed that a clip of him laughing uncontrollably when questioned about his faithfulness during his marriage became evidence in his divorce proceedings.

Gary Owen says that joke from the “Brilliant Idiots” podcast from 2019 was used in his divorce hearing. (Photo by Mireya Acierto/FilmMagic)

Owen, who built his career as a white comedian with a predominantly Black audience, was married to Duke for 16 years before their highly publicized split in 2021.

During his original podcast appearance with hosts Charlamagne Tha God and Andrew Schulz, Owen’s reaction to a direct question about his fidelity became a defining moment that would later haunt him.

“That came up in court, bro,” Owen confessed during his recent podcast return, reflecting on the infamous clip where Charlamagne had bluntly asked, “How long you been faithful?”

Instead of answering, Owen had erupted into fits of laughter, eventually getting out of his seat while the entire room joined in uncontrollable laughter. The comedian’s nonverbal response spoke volumes, essentially confirming his infidelity without saying a word.

The revelation that this moment was used as evidence by Duke’s legal team left fellow podcast host Schulz in disbelief, exclaiming, “No, it didn’t.”

Another guest on the show placed blame squarely on the hosts, saying, “This is your fault!! You ruined his marriage.”

Despite the serious implications, Owen seemed to find humor in the situation, stating, “Looking back … godd-mn that was funny.”

While Schulz attempted to move past the topic with a sympathetic “you had this crazy divorce. It’s sad but it’s over now. Everything’s fine,” Owen continued to dwell on the memory, repeatedly emphasizing how funny it was while also acknowledging, “The PTSD is like real.”

When the clip was shared on Instagram by Its_Onsite, followers were quick to weigh in with their perspectives.

One commenter pointedly wrote, “I know it wasn’t as funny when she took half.”

Another follower praised Duke’s legal strategy, saying, “Her lawyer using this in court is diabolical but genius.”

A third comment continued the financial theme, joking, “I need her lawyer’s card…I bet the judge chuckled too when he hit the gavel and said HALF!”

While some followers found humor in the situation, with one writing, “Cheating is not funny but come on this was funny,” others took a more serious view of Owen’s behavior and its impact on his family relationships.

One particularly critical comment noted, “Every day I understand why his kids don’t talk to him,” highlighting the deeper familial fractures that have followed the divorce.

The breakdown of Owen’s marriage has indeed had profound consequences beyond the financial settlement.

Following the 2021 divorce, Owen’s relationship with his children — Emilio, Austin, and Kennedy — deteriorated significantly, with all three reportedly cutting communication with their father. The comedian has expressed regret over this estrangement, questioning how he “became this evil human being that they want nothing to do with.”

He has openly admitted to cheating on Duke, revealing that fellow comedian Katt Williams once assisted him in facilitating an extramarital encounter during a tour in 2006. Duke has alleged that Owen’s current partner, Brianna Johnson, with whom he has twin sons, was among the women he was involved with during their marriage.​

Adding layers to the already complicated situation, Owen has revealed that his estranged father, whom he has described as racist, sided with Duke during the divorce, allegedly providing her with damaging information to use against him.

Despite these personal challenges, there appears to be some progress toward healing family bonds, with reports that Owen recently reunited with his son Austin, who met his twin half-brothers from Owen’s relationship with Brianna.

Owen’s candid discussion of his marital failings and their aftermath represents a complex portrait of accountability, regret, and the long-term consequences of infidelity.

While he continues to find humor in moments of his past, the comedian’s acknowledgment of his “PTSD” suggests a deeper recognition of the pain his actions have caused, not just to his ex-wife, but to the children caught in the crossfire of their parents’ very public divorce.