‘She’s Jealous of Her’: Jennifer Lopez’s Piercing Looks at Celine Dion Stir Up Speculation That There’s Conflict Between the Two Divas  

Is there something brewing between Jennifer Lopez and Celine Dion?

Fans sure seem to think so after a video shows Lopez seemingly eyeing the five-time Grammy award-winning Canadian singer.

In the clip, the two ladies are dressed in dazzling gowns, taking photos with Lebanese fashion designer Elie Saab standing between them. On the opposite open side of JLo stood actress Halle Berry and singer Camilla Cabello — who eventually went to stand next to Dion, presumably to make the number of women standing on both sides of Saab even.

Jennifer Lopez Gives Celine Dion Looks That Have Fans Believing There Are Hidden Tensions Between the Two Divas (Photos: @jlo/Instagram; Jason Merritt/Getty Images for The UCLA Department of Head and Neck Surgery)

But while the picture-taking moment was occurring, fans noticed that Lopez kept looking off to the side in the direction where Dion was standing. It’s not 100% clear whether the “Hustlers” actress really was looking at Dion or something in that direction, and the video also pans so far to the right at some points that Dion is even cut out of it. But in the parts where she is viewable, she doesn’t look over at JLo.

Fans reacted to Lopez’s strange behavior in the clip. One person commented under the video, saying, “Look at J.Lo eyeing up Celine Dion…darling, there’s no comparison, Celine is Queen get over yourself!!!”

“So insecure. Celine didn’t even glance her way,” another commenter noticed.

“J.Lo can’t keep her eyes off celine,” wrote a third person, with another responding, “Because she’s jealous of her, that’s what.”

Another fan simply asked, “Is there any beef between them?”

The ladies were all in Saudi Arabia as guests of Saab’s Nov. 13 runway show called “1001 Seasons of Elie Saab,” which celebrated 45 years of his legacy. At some point, all of the women who posed for the photo hit the stage, with Dion, Lopez, and Cabello all being performers.

Berry, on the other hand, was there to honor Saab by showing off the same dress that he made for her when she won the 2002 Oscar Award for Best Leading Actress. That night Berry made history as the first Black woman to win the title and to this day is the only Black woman who has won.

Wearing a gold floor-length gown with sequins, Dion graced the event, singing two of her songs, “The Power of Love” and “I’m Alive.”

Lopez ditched her dark green halter top gown for a silver sparkling body suit for her performance. She performed a nearly eight-minute medley starting with “I Will Survive” before going into her own songs “Waiting for Tonight,” “On the Floor,” and “Let’s Get Loud.”