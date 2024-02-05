Taylor Swift Annihilated By Fans for Not Acknowledging Celine Dion During Singer’s Surprise Grammy Appearance Amid Struggle with Stiff Person Syndrome

Taylor Swift raised eyebrows for more than one reason when she accepted her fourth Album of the Year award for “Midnights” at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards held on Sunday, Feb. 4, in Los Angeles. The crossover country-pop star set an all-time record with the accomplishment.

Taylor Swift at the 66th Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 4 in Los Angeles. (Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

The moment was made that much more memorable as she was presented with the golden gramophone by one of the most revered vocalists: Celine Dion. The 55-year-old has seldom made public appearances since revealing her stiff person syndrome diagnosis in December 2022. Her last publicized outing was a 2023 Katy Perry concert in Las Vegas.

John Hopkins Medicine describes the condition as “a rare autoimmune neurological disorder that most commonly causes muscle stiffness and painful spasms that come and go and can worsen over time.” Three years ago, in 2021, health complications forced her to cancel her own Vegas residency and “Courage World Tour,” which was expected to run into 2024.

“When I say I’m happy to be here, I really mean it from my heart,” said Celine as the audience gave her a standing ovation. However, when Swift was revealed as the winner of the night’s most prestigious award, social media erupted with outrage as she fluttered about on stage, hugging various contributors to her album but completely failing to acknowledge the Canadian-born diva. When the 34-year-old made her way to the iconic singer, her mouth was still agape with shock from her victory as she accepted her Grammy.

Celine Dion has been battling Stiff Person Syndrome and all kinds of health issues but found the strength to come and present the last #GRAMMYs award of the night while clearly concealing her body (thank God for @LUXURYLAW making the queen comfortable) and Taylor Swift couldn't… https://t.co/APy6xikCfG pic.twitter.com/uVDITolJ1E — Sassington, M.C. (@MissSassbox) February 5, 2024

Her failure to hug the veteran entertainer or even mention her in her acceptance speech — as Miley Cyrus did to Mariah Carey when she accepted her first-ever Grammy earlier in the show — was picked apart by the masses.

”Taylor Swift just took the album of the year trophy from Celine Dion without batting an eye and/or acknowledging that a legendary was handing her the award. So cringey for my soul,” posted an offended viewer on X.

Another critic wrote, “Taylor Swift acting like Celine Dion isn’t up there or like she doesn’t understand the magnitude of Celine Dion being there to present her that award at a time like this, is the reason I cannot f—k with her as a person.”

“I’m not listening to any excuses…especially after we watched how Miley acted with Mariah at the show’s start. This was not her first time at the but her fourth time winning this award. Swifties can dox me or whatever, but considering the significance of Celine coming to do this moment, to run around that stage hugging and carrying on and ultimately act as if this artist who has paved the way is not standing there is insane,” lamented another person in their criticism of Swift’s perceived lack of decorum.

Elsewhere in the flood of posts, she was called “gross,” “immature,” “narcissistic,” and “ungrateful.” It would later be revealed the two women shared a moment backstage, though it did little to defuse outrage over the televised upset.

Celine Dion and Taylor Swift backstage at the #GRAMMYs. pic.twitter.com/cCHxfgzJ89 — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) February 5, 2024

In December, the “My Heart Will Go On” songstress’ sister, Claudette Dion, shared that stiff person syndrome had begun to affect her ability to walk and sing. “She works hard, but she doesn’t have control over her muscles,” she told 7 Jours, a French magazine.

Though a date has not yet been revealed, a documentary, “I Am: Celine Dion,” detailing the revered artist’s private health struggle, is forthcoming. In a press release, Celine expressed hope that she will one day resume performing despite the ailment.