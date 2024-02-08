Jennifer Lopez’s ‘SNL’ Performance Takes a Bold Turn as Singer Snatches Her Weave Out Live on Television

Bronx bombshell Jennifer Lopez is gearing up to drop her ninth studio album, “This Is Me … Now,” and has released a single with two of hip-hop’s most exciting rappers, Latto and Redman. One of the first live performances of the new song, “Can’t Get Enough,” was her Feb. 3 presentation on “Saturday Night Live.”

In the middle of her dance segment, J-Lo got so caught up in her dance performance that she snatched out some of her extensions. Some fans on social media clocked it and could not wait to post.

Jennifer Lopez. (Photo:@jlo/Instagram)

One person wrote, “Jennifer Lopez just danced her hair off.”

One person wrote, "Jennifer Lopez just danced her hair off."

“Not Jennifer Lopez literally snatching her own wig off,” another person gasped.

"Not Jennifer Lopez literally snatching her own wig off," another person gasped.

While the fierce hair snatch caught some eyeballs, others were tuning in to see the chemistry between Jenny from the Block, the show’s special guest, and Ayo Edebiri, the host who said in 2020 that she believed Lopez’s entire career has been a “scam.”

“Today I was actually thinking about one of my favorite scams of all time because J.Lo is performing at the Super Bowl Halftime Show,” “The Bear” actress said then on the “Scam Goddess” podcast.

The actress dragged Lopez’s singing and talked about how she thinks her voice is not the one actually on the tracks.

“A lot of the write-ups of the songs will be like, ‘J.Lo didn’t have time to make it to the studio,’ like, J.Lo was busy,” Edebiri said.

But just like the “In Living Color” dancer had a breakout on the “SNL” episode, so did Edebiri. In the skit called “Why Did You Say It?” she got an opportunity to apologize — sort of.

“It’s wrong to leave mean comments or post comments just for clout or run your mouth on a podcast and you don’t consider the impact because you’re 24 and stupid, but I think I speak for everyone when I say from now on, we’re going to be a lot more thoughtful about what we post online,” she said as a contestant on the mock game show, hilariously replicating what she might have said to the pop star when she saw her during rehearsals.

Fans caught it and thought it was great.

“The jennifer lopez REFERENCE HAHAAHAHAHAHAHA,” one wrote in the YouTube comments.

“Ayo handled the Scam Goddess moment beautifully!!” another said, while one extolled, “I love the way Ayo RESPECTFULLY addressed this in order to clear the air, & it was HELLA funny Job well done, SNL!! And kudos to JLo for being a good sport about it.”

Lopez seemed to be super cool. However, fans are pretty sure she is not worried about the resurfaced comments and is too busy promoting the album and the movie (of the same title) that is debuting simultaneously.