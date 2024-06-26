‘Martin Has Lots and Lots Of Money’: Eddie Murphy Doubles Down On Martin Lawrence Footing The Bill If Their Kids Get Married

Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence may one day go from being brothers in comedy to real-life relatives.

The two actor’s children, Eric Murphy, 34, and Jasmin Lawrence, 28, have been dating for at least three years. The couple made their relationship Instagram official in June 2021. Eddie and his longtime friend and collaborator have both been asked about the potential of wedding bells one day ringing in the future, and their responses have been nothing short of comical.

(From left) Martin Lawrence, his daughter Jasmin Lawrence, Eddie Murphy’s son Eric Murphy, Eddie Murphy. (Photos: @jasmin_lawrence/Instagram, Mark Sagliocco/WireImage)

“They cute, they’re an adorable couple,” Eddie told “Entertainment Tonight” on the red carpet for the Los Angeles premiere of “Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F.” When asked about whether he should shell out the big bucks for what could be a lavish ceremony, he said that based on tradition, it is the bride’s father who foots the bill for a wedding.

He then noted that “it shouldn’t be an issue. You know, ‘Bad Boys’ was out the park and Martin has lots and lots of money, so he should be able to pay for a splendid wedding.”

The “Blue Streak” star teamed up with Will Smith for the fourth installment of the franchise, “Bad Boys: Ride or Die,” which debuted at the top of the box office on June 7. The film has gone on to make more than $227 million, surpassing its $100 million budget. In total, the four-movie collection has amassed more than $1 billion.

With more than 30 years in the entertainment business, the cult classic series “Martin,” and several successful films, the Detroit native has accumulated wealth to the tune of a net worth estimated to be more than $110 million. Eric and Jasmin attended the premieres as a couple in support of their respective fathers’ projects.

Eddie cut his teeth in comedy like most by hitting the stand-up circuit before becoming one of the highest-paid actors in Hollywood at the peak of his career in the mid-1990s. Like his possible in-law, he too has a couple of movie franchises on his résumé, from “Beverly Hills Cop” to “Shrek.” Throughout his 40-year career, he has amassed an estimated net worth of $200 million.

In 2022, Martin joked, “I’m gonna try to get Eddie to pay for it,” when he was asked about a hypothetical exchange of vows. Eddie wasn’t having any parts of the attempt to rewrite tradition. “That’s not how it goes,” he told “Etalk,” a Canadian entertainment-news program.

“My daughter just got married, and I had to pay — really had to pay,” he said, referring to daughter Bria Murphy’s dreamy Beverly Hills wedding. “You have to do the same, Martin,” he said, adding “Don’t try to switch it up — don’t try to change no s—t, do no Hollywood switch. You’re paying for the wedding. If it goes down, Martin is paying. And the wedding better be wonderful.”

One fan suggested that the expense did not have to fall on just one person. “Why can’t you two just go 50/50 or 60/40,” read one comment. The prospects of the “Life” and “Boomerang” co-stars becoming family also prompted fans to wish for another on-screen reunion. “I’d watch an in laws movie with Martin and Eddie so fast,” wrote a fan on Instagram. Someone else proposed, “Father of the bride remake!! Lol”

While at the premiere, Eddie disclosed that he wants to team up with Martin and several other comedy greats from the past three decades for a remake of sorts of the MGM 1963 comedy all-star flick “It’s a Mad Mad Mad Mad World.” According to the Hollywood veteran, the screenplay will be ready any day now.