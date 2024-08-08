‘It Ain’t…No Dave Chappelle S—t’: Martin Lawrence Issues Stern Warning to Heckler at His Comedy Show

Martin Lawrence is back and better than ever! For any fans who thought there was something wrong with the comedy legend, they were mistaken. The launch of his Y’all Know What It Is! tour seemingly is proof that he’s doing just “fine,” as he stated in June.

The tour kicked off this summer, and the “Life” actor delivered a stellar performance on Saturday, July 20, at the Gila River Resorts & Casino in Wild Horse Pass, Chandler, Arizona.

On Aug. 8, the “Martin” star took to social media to share a clip from one of his early shows, and his opening comment had the audience in stitches.

Martin Lawrence checks heckler at his comedy show as he mentions a man who disrupted Dave Chappelle’s show. (Photos by JC Olivera/Getty Images; Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

During the show, Lawrence requested some water be brought to the stage. Before he knew it, someone yelled out, “Hurry up.” He responded with a smile, “F—k you and I dare you to run up on stage. It ain’t gonna be no Dave Chappelle s—t. I’ll whup your ass.”

In 2022, Dave Chappelle was attacked by a fan while performing his comedy set on stage. 23-year-old Isaiah Lee, who had a plastic replica gun, was taken into custody by Los Angeles Police for assault with a deadly weapon. As he attempted to flee the scene, Chappelle’s security and actor Jamie Foxx rushed the stage.

Still, many of Lawrence’s 10.5 million fans flooded his comment section to welcome the “King” back and laugh at his quick-witted response to the heckler.

“Don’t forget who the original host of ‘Def Comedy Jam’ is. #RunTelDat,” one fan wrote.

Another fan referenced one of his iconic characters, commenting, “Dragonfly will discipline eem lol!” One added, “Brought that Def Comedy Jam Martin out of him. Ah-ight Now.”

Martin Lawrence to me is the greatest comedian of all time. He engaged the crowd by interacting with them, he also clowned the fans off the top essentially free styling. Mind you he did this on the reg cuz he hosted Def Comedy Jam. pic.twitter.com/9HlxIFiEDS — ElMojadoYouLoveToHate🇸🇻 (@GoDoYaHomework) March 7, 2022

A third comment read, “These people that always say ‘hurry up’ during your water breaks still haven’t learned throughout the years.”

“Bruh wanted to be roasted,” someone else joked. “This is that Def Comedy Martin a lot folks don’t know about this and ain’t ready but you better get ready. @martinlawrence is our G.O.A.T.”

Many fans reminded newcomers of his proper place on comedy’s Mount Rushmore.

“For me, Eddie… Martin… and then there’s everyone else,” an Instagram user declared.

Another said, “LITERALLY THE GREATEST OF ALL TIMES.”

It’s important that Lawrence is going back on tour after promoting his box office smash hit with co-star Will Smith, “Bad Boys: Ride or Die.” Since its release on June 7, the fourth installment of the franchise has grossed $398,589,402, according to Box Office Mojo, making it the seventh-biggest blockbuster of the year.

During the press run, rumors circulated online, suggesting that Lawrence might have been recovering from a stroke or another illness affecting his motor skills and speech.

Now three decades after he and the Fresh Prince dropped their first “Bad Boys” film in 1995, the 59-year-old Lawrence appeared on press junkets worldwide, zipping around like someone half his age.

While Smith has gotten more buff and seems extremely healthy, many expressed concerns about Lawrence’s appearance. During an interview on “Ebro In the Morning,” he aimed to put everyone at ease.

“Is there anything that you want to say to the people because they’re concerned about your health?” host Ebro Darden asked.

The former “Def Comedy Jam” host replied, “I’m fine. I’m in God’s hands. I’m blessed, you know.”

“I’m glad to be waking up every day and everything,” Lawrence continued. “I’m all good. No need for people to be concerned.” He later added, “I’m healthy as hell. Stop the rumors!” before putting on his shades.

If his firm remarks didn’t put the concerns to rest, his tour lineup, which includes Adele Givens, B. Simone, Chico Bean, DC Youngfly, Deon Cole, Desi Banks, Jess Hilarious, Mojo Brookzz, Ms. Pat, Rickey Smiley, and more, surely will.

In addition to the tour, Lawrence has a new dramatic adaptation of his hit sitcom “Martin” called “Young Martin,” an hour-long episodic project produced by his RunTelDat and Marvin Peart’s WonderHill Studios.

The show will explore the character Martin Payne’s early years, diving into the challenges and milestones of his adolescence, and reimagining the beloved character from the original Fox series that aired from 1992 to 1997.

There’s no word yet on whether any characters from the original “Martin” show will appear as teens, if any of the original cast will make guest appearances, or when filming will begin.

Lawrence seems to show no signs of slowing down.

Even looking at his tour schedule, he is booked all the way up to April 2025. Tickets are available for all of the shows here.