‘She Looks Completely Different’: Angelina Jolie’s Red Carpet Look Fuels More Speculation Weeks After Concerns Over ‘Large’ Veins

The feedback for “Maria,” starring Angelina Jolie, has critics making early Oscar nomination predictions, but reviews of the star’s recent red carpet appearances have not been as flattering.

The movie, which casts Jolie as real-life opera singer Maria Callas, will make its theatrical debut on Nov. 21. The actress has been spotted making her rounds to support the project at film festivals and most recently the London premiere.

She stepped out in a black pant suit paired with a black blouse and black boots. She wore her hair down, with the straight blond tresses flowing over her left shoulder as she posed for photographers.

A supportive fan appreciated the wardrobe shift from stunning gowns. They wrote, “She looks great.” A second person said, “YOU GO GIRL!!! Boss Lady! She looks great and I like the blonder hair. It brightens up her facial features and makes her eyes pop.

“Good to see her smile with everything she is going through. God bless you Angelina,” they continued. The actress is in the midst of a drawn-out divorce with her estranged husband, Brad Pitt.

The pair dated for nine years before getting engaged in 2012 and then married in a private ceremony in August 2014. They are parents to biological children Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne, as well as adopted kids Maddox, Pax, and Zahara.

Several reports have cited an ongoing estrangement between Pitt and his kids since Jolie filed for divorce in 2016, referencing the actor’s alleged toxic behaviors, which include claims of abuse, as the cause for their separation.

She has since dropped her lawsuit against the FBI, who were investigating into the allegations of abuse, filing a Freedom of Information Act request in 2021. According to The Daily Mail, Jolie sought to obtain documents about the investigation. No one was charged and each individual is expected to cover their own lawyer fees.

But the “Girl Interrupted” standout’s return to the spotlight has also spurred speculation that she has undergone subtle procedures to refresh her appearance amid harsh criticisms.

One such comment stated, “She looks vacant and spent.” Two other critics noticed, “Crikey, she’s thin!!!!” and “Urgh, emaciated and frail.”

A third said, “Has anyone else noticed how this is not Angelina Jolie? She looks completely different to the original and I don’t mean because of plastic surgery.”

According to a purported source for Life & Style, the humanitarian has leaned on the help of Hollywood nips and tucks to erase the presence of her Pitt’s strained divorce.

“She’s such a beauty and looks great at 49 for the most part,” the person told the magazine. “But she’s clearly had a ton of new work done in team for all the publicity for ‘Maria.’” Furthermore, they claimed that “stress over her court battle was taking a toll.”

This summer, photos of Jolie in France ignited a flurry of comments from people suggesting that she had become too skinny. Some of the images that surfaced online show her veins protruding from her arms.

“It’s true, she was looking quite frail and gaunt a few months ago with circles under her eyes…So she had a tune up — and not just lip injections, but likely botox and other fillers. But this renovation is getting mixed reviews and causing double takes of the worst kind,” claimed the anonymous insider.

Moreover, the individual noted that “the hope is that Angelina doesn’t succumb to the temptation of going overboard like so many of her Hollywood peers.”

In 2010, Jolie told the British press that she doubted she would ever alter her appearance, but she has not addressed the new allegations surrounding her rejuvenated beauty.