‘I’d Disappear Into My Bathroom’: LeBron James’ Wife Savannah Reveals Shocking Truth About Feeling ‘Depleted’ While He Was Off ‘Somewhere Doing Something’

Savannah James, entrepreneur and wife of NBA star LeBron James, appeared on the Tamron Hall” show on Oct. 29 alongside her best friend and “Everybody’s Crazy” podcast co-host April McDaniel to discuss some of the challenges she experiences as a wife to a superstar and mother of three.

James and McDaniel visited Tamron Hall talk about their new “Let It Break” initiative, a movement that empowers women to break through limiting beliefs, build self-awareness, engage in meaningful conversations, and pursue purposeful work.

During the segment, Hall cited a statement James made to Harper’s Bazaar, where she talked about her mental health and the need to prioritize herself.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 01: (L-R) LeBron James and Savannah James attendsthe Netflix World Premiere of “Hustle” at Regency Village Theatre on June 01, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Netflix)

“If I’m working from a glass half empty, I’m not good to anybody,” said James to Harper’s Bazaar. “We are maestros; we do a lot, and we need it sometimes.”

“You said, ‘If I’m working from a glass half empty, I’m not good to anybody.’ That, again, is a bold statement,” Hall said about James’ June 2024 interview. “How did you cope with that feeling?”

James reflected on feeling “depleted” as a wife and mother despite her 10-year-old daughter telling her that she wanted to grow up to be just like her.

She responded, “I think it was acknowledgment, knowing that sometimes I felt depleted and I wasn’t being the best version of a mother, of myself … [to] my husband.”

To restore herself, she told the host that she sometimes needed to retreat.

“It was just hard to be fully present,” she added. “So, I started to disappear. This was during COVID. My kids were good. He [LeBron] was good somewhere doing something, and I would disappear into my bathroom.”

To help her fill herself, Savannah found quiet time and did the things she liked.

“I’d just take a bath or watch a makeup tutorial, which I love so much, or just take time for myself and do something that I enjoy and that I felt like filled my cup up.”

Many YouTube viewers commented on the interview, some noting James didn’t mention a higher power in her journey.

“She didn’t give credit to God for her strength. Hmmmm…” one viewer observed, while another commenter echoed, “I didn’t hear anything about God… I don’t ever really hear Savannah talk about God let alone talking at all. She seems very real and genuine but I pray that they start talking about how God brought them through that breaking point.”

Another commenter pointed out Savannah’s choice of words when describing her husband, sparking more speculation surrounding ongoing rumors that the Los Angeles Laker had been unfaithful.

“Is it just me or did it make you wonder why she referred to Lebron as ‘”‘He’ and further stated “off doing something?'” the fan asked.

“You can tell she is nervous in this clip,” another viewer explained.

Others praised her friendship with McDaniel, appreciating how they’ve been there for each other.

LeBron James, however, has been unwavering in his public admiration for his wife.

In an interview with Andscape, he said, “My wife takes care of my business, man. She’s the best. Without her, I wouldn’t even be in this position. … To have my wife and my two boys and my daughter here and the rest of my family here, it was everything.”

He also has been supportive of all of her initiatives, even showing up during the launch of her podcast.

The conversation about emotional depletion and support is particularly relevant, and James is not the first to bring this to the light.

James and McDaniel’s “Let It Break” initiative aims to support women in connecting through fellowship and therapy, encouraging them that their program offers a pathway to that same healing Pinkett Smith alluded to when she was low.

Their membership-based community, based only in New York City and Los Angeles, offers curated educational programs, resources, and “accountability pods” for personal growth and self-discovery, according to the website LetitBreak.com and inquiry form.

The pair want to help other women break through as they go through their own respective journeys.