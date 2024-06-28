Savannah James Addresses Rumors That LeBron James Is Pulling a Delonte West By Sleeping With His Teammate’s Mother

LeBron James‘ wife, Savannah James, usually does not entertain gossip, but the real MVP of the James family made an exception hours after her firstborn made the leap from collegiate basketball to the pros.

The Los Angeles Lakers selected Bronny James, 19, as the 55th pick in the second round of the 2024 NBA draft on June 27. The former University of Southern California guard will make history during the 2024-2025 season alongside his father when they suit up as the first father-son duo to play in the league on the same team.

The four-time championship winner has been vocal about wanting an opportunity to join forces with his oldest son before marking his retirement. The Akron, Ohio, native was the first overall pick when he was drafted by the Cavaliers at the age of 18 in 2003.

Savannah James laughs off jokes about LeBron sleeping with a teammate’s mother after their son Bronny was drafted to play for the Los Angeles Lakers. (Photos: Mrs_savanahrj/Instagram.)

While the sports world erupted with commentary over the wide range of expectations from the James men on the court, a sidebar conversation about the 39-year-old’s love life was taking place simultaneously.

“It has been discovered that LeBron James is sleeping with his newest teammate’s mom,” tweeted Barstool Sports VP of Football Operations Steven Cheach. His post netted more than seven million views and hundreds of thousands of interactions from likes, retweets, quotes, and replies.

Among the many social media users who caught wind of his cheeky remark is Savannah, LeBron’s partner of two decades and wife of over 10 years.

In her Instagram Story, she reshared the tweet along with two emojis, one of the blushing face with its mouth covered and the other the crying laughing face. Her sense of humor regarding the fact that the newest Lakers team member is Bronny was a hit among the family’s fans.

Savannah James addresses the rumors pic.twitter.com/LbUEugfalz — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) June 28, 2024

“When you’re secure in your spot you can joke like this. I love it,” read a reaction to the “It’s Giving…Everybody’s Crazy” podcast co-host. “Having a son and a husband in the NBA playing on the same team is hugeeee… she winning in life I know she so proud, I love this,” wrote another supporter.

A couple of others joked that Savannah may be getting the best laugh from the post. “Bronny is NAWT gonna like this when he finds out” and “Bronny somewhere reading this midway and screaming Maaaaaaa,” wrote two Instagram users.

Elsewhere in the numerous reactions, rumors about Gloria James, LeBron’s mother, having an alleged fling with his former teammate resurfaced. “So he’s pulling a Delonte West,” read a tweet.

Lebron Forced This Just So Delonte West Wouldn’t Be The Only NBA Player To Ever Sleep With His Teammates Mother… https://t.co/ElNMWZgT2Q — 𝕰𝖒𝕲 (@Emilio2763) June 28, 2024

More than a decade ago, in 2010, speculation that Delonte West shared a sexual relationship with Gloria surfaced. That same year, after subpar year for James, West was traded.

The ex-NBA star addressed the longstanding rumors last year. “I ain’t never f—ed anybody’s mother,” he said, seemingly putting the salacious tale to bed for good. “I slept with my son’s mother and that’s about it.”

While the Lakers star player has reshared a number of posts celebrating the start of Bronny’s professional basketball career, he has not indulged fans with a reaction to his mother’s joke.

Along with the NBA rookie, LeBron and Savannah are also parents to son Bryce, 17, and daugther Zhuri, 9.