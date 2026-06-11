‘I Don’t Play Those Games’: LeBron James Warns Critics to Stop Taking Shots at His Family as He Shuts Down Nepotism Claims About Bronny

LeBron James is viewed as the GOAT by basketball lovers and some critics who can’t deny his skill.

The Los Angeles Lakers player draws the line at people making assumptions about his family, including his wife, Savannah James, and their three kids.

As one of the most influential NBA stars of all time, James didn’t hesitate to shut down recent talk about his firstborn.

LeBron James’s remarks about his son Bronny’s introduction to the NBA sparked a heated debate about the privileges of nepotism. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

At 22, Bronny James was selected by the Lakers at No. 55 in the 2024 NBA draft, fulfilling his father’s oft-expressed hope of playing on the same team as his son.

His dad was selected with the 2003 No. 1 overall pick by the Cleveland Cavaliers.

For his skill and impact, James was named on the list of The 100 Most Influential People in Sports 2026 by Time magazine.

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In the interview with the magazine James pushed back on claims that Bronny reached the NBA because of nepotism — criticism similar to what Deion Sanders and his son Shedeur faced throughout Shedeur’s college career.

James made it clear he can tolerate criticism of Bronny’s game, but not attacks on his family.

He bluntly warned critics to keep his parenting out of the conversation.

“The kid has earned his right to be a professional athlete,” James exclaimed. “The thing you’re not going to do is throw stones at us as a family.”

Adding, “I’m not letting that sh-t slide, because I know what I’ve created because of what I didn’t have.”

The four-time championship winner added that people are entitled to question Bronny’s NBA credentials, but said anyone using his son as a way to take cheap shots at his fatherhood had crossed a line.

“As long as you don’t get to the fatherhood piece. I don’t play those games,” said James.

His remarks sparked debates and riled up followers on social media who are convinced Bronny doesn’t have the skill set to play in the NBA.

“The ONLY reason he’s on the league is because of nepotism bruh not skill,” said one person. Another said, “Hmmmmm his fatherhood/parenting skills has nothing to do with the FACT that Bronny was NOT ready for the NBA! PERIODT!”

Still, like James, fans and longtime supporters of the family say Bronny was groomed to follow in his father’s footsteps.

“We need more black nepotism actually!” wrote one commentator. Another said, “Bronny was playing basketball since he was a child he was ready stop the nonsense you say nothing about white people.”

Taking aim at critics, a third person noted, “The ones complaining are mad because they can’t put their children in a position to succeed.”

LeBron supporters have argued that family connections are often treated differently depending on who benefits, noting that legacy opportunities have long existed across sports without generating the same level of outrage.

Critics, however, maintain that every athlete should be judged on merit regardless of their last name.

Bronny remains under contract with the Lakers for at least one more year, but his father is set to enter free agency.

Asked whether he would take a discount to give Los Angeles more roster flexibility, James chose not to answer. He has previously won championships with the Lakers in 2020, the Cavaliers in 2016, and the Miami Heat in 2012 and 2013.