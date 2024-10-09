‘Twitch’s Death Should Be Investigated’: Stephen Boss’ Widow Allison Holker Sparks Outrage After She Admits to Selling Family Home After His Passing and Talking to Financial Advisers the Day After He was Found Dead

The unexpected death of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” personality and producer Stephen “tWitch” Boss rocked the entertainment world. According to his widow, Allison Holker, her late husband’s suicide has left her and their family “in a bind.”

Boss took his own life on Dec. 13, 2022, at the age of 40. After his passing, Holker revealed she had to file a spousal property petition to get his property because he passed away without a will and “no written agreements between” the two.

In a new interview with SoFi’s Vivian Tu nearly two years after tWitch’s passing, Holker reflects on losing the father of her three children and how that loss impacted her finances.

Stephen "tWitch" Boss' widow and the mother of his children, Allison Holker, reveals she struggled to manage the family finances after his passing.

Allison told Tu, “The day after my husband’s passing, I was immediately having to take meetings about taxes, about contracts that were existing, and that he was in breach of contract. Now, are those contracts going to exist?”

The 36-year-old former “Dancing with the Stars” cast member wondered, “Where will my income come from now that he’s out of breach of contract, because a lot of our businesses were together.”

Holker went on to say amid her mourning the loss of her husband she continued to take conference calls the day after his death. She also said, “This is really, really hard. But I think this is a gift from the universe being like, you need to fix this and it’s going to help you grieve at the same time.”

The two dancing influencers were closely intertwined romantically and financially. Following his death, Holker claimed she lost several brand deals but companies such as Dick’s Sporting Goods remained committed to the social media influencer.

Additionally, Allison claimed she never took ownership of tWitch’s bank accounts after his passing for about four to five months.

At one point in the interview, Holker revealed that she and Boss not only had separate bank accounts but paid for houses separately as well. However, she sold a Los Angeles home shared with tWitch and their kids in November 2023 for a reported $3.5 million.

“It was the best decision for us because when we moved, we bought a new home and that became our sanctuary,” Holker stated. “It was the final step to our healing, where now we could leave that in the past and we could finally take a step forward for each other. And it became freedom.”

Other people focused on Holker facing personal and financial hardships because of tWitch taking his own life before his family was prepared for the loss. One person wrote, “Sad he didn’t think to put things in place for his family.”

Boss and Holker married on Dec. 10, 2013, at Nigel Lythgoe’s Villa San Juliette Vineyard and Winery in Paso Robles, California.

Together, they shared a son, Maddox Boss, 8, a daughter Zaia Boss, 4, and Boss also adopted Holker’s daughter, Weslie Fowler, 16, from a previous marriage.

As she moves on with her new house and her new life, Holker has also entered into a new relationship. She is currently dating fellow Utah native Adam Edmunds. Holker and the Entrata CEO presented an Instagram “soft launch” as a couple on Aug. 28 before making an official public debut at a New York Fashion Week event on Sept 7.

Some believe she moved on too quickly, but she believes he came at the right time.

“I never knew that I could have this again,” Holker told Us Weekly about her newfound love interest. “I actually feel like I found such a great love and support system from someone.”