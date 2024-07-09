Diddy’s Private Jet Tracked to Germany Amid New Scandalous Allegations of Sexual Misconduct at Exclusive White Party

There is no corner of the Earth that Sean “Diddy” Combs and his crew can travel to without watchful internet sleuths finding out.

The exact whereabouts of New York’s once-reigning hip-hop mogul are unknown for the time being. But his private jet, on the other hand, has been traced across the Atlantic Ocean.

Publicly available flight tracking data shows a 2015 Gulfstream 5 jet registered to Love Air LLC landed in Berlin, Germany, on July 9. The site’s data shows the aircraft took off from Hector International Airport in Fargo, North Dakota, around 2:07 a.m. (UTC) and landed at Berlin Brandenburg Airport at 10:06 p.m. the same day.

Prior to the aircraft setting off for Europe, it was tracked at various airports every day from July 6 as follows:

July 8: From Van Nuys Airport in Los Angeles, California, to Hector International Airport

July 7: Coeur d’Alene Airport-Pappy Boyington Field Airport in Hayden, Idaho

July 6: Los Angeles International Airport

July 6: Vancouver International Airport in Vancouver, British Columbia

July 6: Van Nuys Airport in Los Angeles, California, to Jackson Hole Airport in Jackson, Wyoming

It is unclear who, if anyone, was onboard the flight. The Bad Boy Records founder is not known to publicly have business or personal associates in the European country. Aside from a concert he performed at Berlin’s Max Schmeling Halle in 2007, there is little that ties the embattled celebrity to the country, let alone its popular nightlife scene.

Diddy is currently embroiled in multiple lawsuits alleging a history of his participation in sex trafficking, sexual assault, abuse, and more. The latest suit, the tenth that has been filed since November 2023, claims former porn star Adria English was coerced into sex work at one of his infamous Labor Day gatherings, also known as his wildly popular “white party.”

English claimed she worked at two of the functions as a go-go dancer before he allegedly plied her with drugs and alcohol and forced her to engage in sexual acts with guests in 2004. She is accusing Diddy of grooming her to become a victim of an organized sex trafficking ring he is alleged to have participated in.

His attorney responded to the filing with a statement to The Independent: “No matter how many lawsuits are filed, it won’t change the fact that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted or sex trafficked anyone. We live in a world where anyone can file a lawsuit for any reason and without any proof. Fortunately, a fair and impartial judicial process exists to find the truth, and Mr. Combs is confident he will prevail against these and other baseless claims in court.”

Amid the undoing of his decades-long legacy, social media users have speculated that he is plotting an escape.

His Los Angeles and Miami homes were raided by federal agents in April, and in May a tape of him brutally beating ex-girlfriend Cassie in a hotel in 2015 surfaced. It has since been revealed that evidence in a bombshell investigation stemming from the myriad of claims is being presented to a grand jury.

But Diddy has continued to gallivant around the turmoil. He spotted in Wyoming with Dana Tran, the mother of his youngest child, whitewater rafting over the weekend of June 29-30. And weeks after wiping his Instagram clean, he shared videos of himself boarding his private jet to head “home” on July 7. He has not been spotted publicly since the cryptic posts.

According to TMZ, the father of seven is looking to sell his Holmby Hill residence for $70 million.

In 2014, he purchased the well-known home accompanied by his teenage twin daughters, which was raided by Homeland Security, for $40 million. The reported sell is quietly taking place off-market.