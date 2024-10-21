‘More Demented Than Trump’: Former NFL Star Antonio Brown Sparks Outrage with Vile Kamala Harris Attacks as Bizarre Trump Rally Speech Steals the Show

Antonio Brown is thick in “the weeds” with Donald Trump in the final days left to drum up support for the former president’s reelection campaign.

The former Pittsburgh Steelers player was all in with the mission to peddle misinformation and bash Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris and her vice presidential running mate Tim Walz at a MAGA rally on Oct. 19 held in Latrobe, Pennsylvania.

Antonio Brown slammed for supporting Donald Trump at Pennsylvania rally while attacking Kamala Harris. (Photos: AB84/Twitter; Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Trump and crew have made the swing state their stomping grounds, holding multiple rallies there since a foiled assassination attempt in July. The ex-NFL wide receiver is also a well-known face there, having played for the Steelers for eight seasons between 2010 and 2018.

Brown’s professional career ended in 2022 when he was released from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers amid multiple incidents of bizarre behavior that have since continued. Some have speculated that CTE may even be to blame for his actions and rants.

While speaking with Trump supporters at the recent early voter rally, he raised eyebrows with his attempts to deter voters from supporting Harris-Walz.

“I know the media’s gonna call me crazy — me and Trump crazy — for having me speaking here, but I wanna make this clear: We are not, they are,” he told attendees.

The 36-year-old rallied boos for the Democratic candidates by repeating debunked claims such as Gov. Walz forcing Minnesota schools to “put tampons in the boys bathroom.”

This nigga about to lose Trump the election 😂 — Nigel (@NigelThornBearE) October 19, 2024

Last July, Minnesota legislators passed a law requiring schools to “provide students with access to menstrual products at no charge.” It specified that “products must be available to all menstruating students in restrooms” used by pupils in grades 4 to 12.

“By the way, Tampon Tim Walz, he isn’t a real football coach. He could never guard me,” said Brown, taking a swipe at Walz’s tenure as a high school football coach. He also bizarrely shouted out the “MAGA coin” and a “MAGA movie,” which roused few reactions from the baffled crowd.

X users unleashed on the retired athlete, calling him a “loser” for proudly supporting the twice-impeached politician. Someone else said, “This n—ga about to lose Trump the election,” with his speech.

A third user theorized that a reverse psychology ploy may have been at play. “I kinda dig the strategy here. Bring someone in to speak who might be more demented than Trump,” they wrote. Another said, “A C–n Clown w/ CTE.”

Countless others said Brown’s political presence “shows the Trump Campaign’s desperation.”

Despite former fans warning “Trump wants nothing to do with him,” Brown’s support appears unwavering.

Days leading up to the rally, the former Super Bowl champion was unrelenting in disparaging Harris with a flood of tweets. He controversially joined the debate about her race when he wrote, “Kamala look like she just walked off the Mayflower.”

A supporter came to her defense when they asked Brown, “Why as a black man, do u let a white man make racist remarks on your behalf?” He never responded. Instead, he later published a sexually demeaning tweet and questioned her mental fitness.