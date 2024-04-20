‘“Funny” When I Joke on Angel, But When I Bring Up Caitlin’: Antonio Brown Questions Hypocrisy After Caitlin Clark Blocks Him Over Offensive Tweets

The 2024 WNBA draft drew a record-breaking 2.446 million viewers on April 15. However, No. 1 pick Caitlin Clark, who is scheduled to make her WNBA debut on May 3, appears to have already recorded the first block of her professional career — former NFL star and provocateur Antonio Brown.

On Friday, April 19, Brown shared a screenshot on X showing that Clark had blocked his account.

“Cracker of the Day #CTESPN Blocked by Cousin It,” he captioned the screenshot.

The “Cousin It” comment appeared to be a nod to the character from the Addams Family movie and TV show.

During a press conference on April 6, Clark told reporters that criticism comes with the territory. “When you’re in the spotlight like this, there’s gonna be a million different opinions on you. And for as many people that are going to love you, there’s going to be people that don’t like you,” she said.

Brown has taken aim at the 22-year-old’s physical appearance on more than one occasion, with April 17 marking his latest string of attacks.

The Super Bowl winner said on X that Clark “looks like she keep it hairy.” The 35-year-old followed up the post by later referring to Clark as Mel Gibson, someone he’s often compared her to since she broke the NCAA Women’s record for all-time leading scorer earlier this year.

“Mel Gibson NIL razor deal with ManScaped coming,” he tweeted.

Brown also suggested that Clark resembled a founding father.

“She look like she bout to sign the Declaration of Independence,” Brown wrote on April 18.

Brown’s commentary sparked reactions on X.

“He’s his own worst enemy,” one person wrote on the platform. “If he had any common sense, he’d try to repair his reputation to improve his chances of getting into the Hall of Fame, but he only makes things worse for himself every time he goes on social media.”

Another X account did not take kindly to Brown’s commentary and wrote: “Dude get a life! The social media mindset of this man will never change that’s why he will always lose.”

In yet another post, Brown hinted that double standards come into play, indicating that it’s all fun and games when he jokes about Chicago Sky draftee Angel Reese, however, he’s met with backlash when he mentions Caitlin Clark.

On April 1 as LSU faced Iowa, Brown likened Reese to Danny Glover in “Lethal Weapon” against Mel Gibson (Caitlin Clark), but it’s unclear what other comments he’s made about the “Bayou Barbie” in the past.

Shortly before Clark and Reese’s teams faced off in the Elite Eight, Brown shared an image of Mel Gibson and Danny Glover’s “Lethal Weapon 2” movie poster.

“Iowa vs LSU rematch on Monday,” Brown wrote on March 30. The game was a rematch of the 2023 NCAA Division I women’s basketball national championship game.

But Brown appeared to be on the same page as Reese in January. He jumped into the fray amid the controversy surrounding NBA star Ja Morant’s celebration during a game. Morant appeared to be shooting an imaginary gun, which was compared to Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers’ in-game celebration.

Reese appeared to take issue with the criticism Morant faced over his celebration and suggested he was being held to a double standard, “lol I’ve seen this before,” Reese wrote. While Brown seemed to share similar sentiments, he decided to express his feelings on the situation by using a racial slur.

Brown has a track record of sharing offensive jokes and sparking beefs via the internet. His confusing and, at times, unpleasant jokes or comments have previously prompted his former teammate, Tom Brady, to hit the block button. Brown also appears to be restricted from interacting with President Joe Biden on X.