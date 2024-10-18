Donald Trump Triggers Morgan Freeman’s Shocking Admission He May be Racist ‘To a Point’ as Fans Recall Actor Dismissed Racism and Black History Month In the Past 

Morgan Freeman is “terribly interested” in the future of the country, as millions of ballots have already been cast in the presidential race.

With a little more than two weeks left until Election Day on Nov. 5., new polls report Democratic candidate Vice President Kamala Harris and Republican candidate impeached former President Donald J. Trump are deadlocked in their race for the White House. Freeman, 87, along with several other celebrities, has shown his support for Harris.

Actor Morgan Freeman’s views on racism and Donald Trump sparks controversy online. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images; by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

The legendary actor participated in the Democratic National Convention in August, when he narrated a nearly 10-minute introductory video ahead of Harris’ speech accepting the party’s nomination. Freeman also backed Hilary Clinton at the DNC, when he narrated for an 11-minute autobiographical video of her life and political career.

“You really want a female president, don’t you?” Jimmy Kimmel asked when the actor appeared on his late night show on Oct. 17. “I really do. Yeah,” Freeman matter-of-factly quipped.

Considering that the Oscar winner has lived through many monumental moments in history since his birth in 1937, the host could not resist asking, “Do you feel like this is a more difficult time than any of those [decades]? Is it better?” The “Shawshank Redemption” star had a grim outlook, one that has informed his reason for wanting to see significant change in the country’s leadership.

“I think, to tell you the truth, I think we’re living in the most dangerous times since we got attacked in 1941,” said the actor, referencing the Japanese attacking U.S. fleets in Pearl Harbor two years into World War II.

This election cycle, matters of women’s reproductive rights, criminal justice reform, and economic and foreign policies have been areas of division among voters. Following Trump’s alleged incitement of the January 6, 2021, insurrection in the nation’s capital, concerns of the businessman overthrowing the democracy for a dictatorship have also been expressed.

According to Freeman, it is time that America try something new. “Don’t think I’m, you know, racist or anything like that. I’m not … well, I’m maybe to a point, but I think, you know, it’s time we moved on from old white men running the country,” he said.

The audience reacted with a round of applause, but on Instagram, where a clip of his remarks was shared by the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” account, others expressed issues with his stance.

“Isn’t he the same one who said we should stop talking about race,” a user wrote. A second like-minded individual commented, “Fascinating, he used to say the reason racism was alive was because we keep talking about it. Suddenly… race matters.”

Earlier this year, Freeman faced backlash online when a clip of him telling then-CNN anchor Don Lemon that race was not a factor in upward mobility in the U.S. resurfaced. The senior citizen also took a lashing when his commentary about being anti-Black History Month and disdain for being identified as African-American instead of simply American were dredged up.

At least one person agreed with Freeman as they wrote, “I have been saying this for years! We need to stop electing old entitled, white men!” Fans were previously misled to believe that the seasoned talent had endorsed Trump when claims that he said the convicted felon was “good for the country” were reshared on Twitter. A rep for the actor quickly debunked the misinformation.