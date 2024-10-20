“What a F—ing Pathetic Loser’: Former NFL Star Le’Veon Bell Under Fire for Calling Kamala Harris a ‘Tramp’ In Shocking Attack Amid Donald Trump Endorsement

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell is under fire for allegedly making derogatory comments about Vice President Kamala Harris while attending a rally for Donald Trump.

On Saturday, Oct. 19, Bell attended a Trump campaign event at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Latrobe, Pennsylvania.

Bell was at the rally alongside Antonio Brown, another former Steeler who was on the bill to give a speech endorsing Trump.

Bell’s only verbal comments during the rally were, “Let’s go, Trump. You already know, vote Trump, let’s go.” However, it was his attire that did the real talking.

He wore a t-shirt featuring images of both candidates under a headline reading, “Trump or the Tramp.” He doubled down on the shirt’s message by proudly posing with it for a picture he shared on X.

Once the image began circulating on social media, viewers instantly slammed Bell for disrespecting Harris.

One X- user called out Bell’s “c—n” behavior. “You wanna support Trump. Go ahead. Thats your right. But you can support him without disrespecting a black woman and calling her out her name. This says who you really are. This is ho s—t. This is c—n s—t.”

Former South Carolina state House of Representatives member and CNN political commentator Bakari Sellers considered his antics more clown-like: “Support who you want. But a black woman birthed you and your disrespect is crazy…. you’re a whole clown. As your neck continues to turn green, I’ll keep you in my prayers.”

Another person felt a “pathetic self-hating fool” was a better description of Bell. “You must be referring to your Mother as the tramp. @vp is an accomplished leader who worked hard to get this opportunity to lead this country. What kind of fool supports a bigot and downgrade a Black woman? A pathetic self hating fool would only do that in this present time.”

Another commenter opted to call Bell a “loser,” not only for his political choices but his choices in life. “Dude has 7 kids with 6 women and wears a shirt calling a happily married woman a “Tramp”. The projection is crazy. What a f—ing pathetic loser.”

Another critic simply credited a possible brain injury for Bell’s actions, tweeting, “CTE be doing a number on these n—as.”

Along with the rousing T-shirt post, Bell shared highlights of his night evening with Trump and Brown, and the comments were just as brutal.

The former running back posted a video of him and Trump posing for a photo at the rally. He tagged the candidate in the photo captioned, “we makin american great again.”

One follower wrote, “Never expected you to be a sell out. Everyone got their price though.” Another user responded, “Lookin at you being a house n—a.” And a third person followed up with similarities between Bell and Trump. “You and Donald Trump have MAKING BABIES in common because he has 5 by 3 different women, but you have 7 by 6 so who’s actually the TRAMP? Word on the street is that you’re a DEADBEAT daddy? Try a VASECTOMY, it’s reversible!”

While he took advantage of the questionable spotlight, Bell was merely a plus-one to Brown, who took the stage and publicly endorsed Trump.

After participating in the Steelers chant with the crowd, the former NFL wide receiver gave a disclaimer disputing the fact that people would call him “crazy” for being at the rally and then proceeded to tear into Harris and her running mate Tim Walz.

“But I want to make this clear—we are not [crazy], they are. You know Kamala Harris and Tim Walz…did you really know they want to put tampons in the boys bathroom? Is that crazy? That’s really insane, right?”

He continued to ridicule Walz and brought up his former career in sports as a high school football coach.

“And by the way Tampon Tim Walz, he isn’t a real football coach,” Brown added. “He could never guard me.”

