‘As Low as You Can Go’: Halle Berry Overshadows Her Daughter’s Graduation with One ‘Inappropriate’ Look and an Awkward Run-In with Her Ex

Graduations are when family and friends come together to celebrate a loved one as they step into the next chapter of life.

Halle Berry, 59, intended to do just that when she showed up loud and proud for her daughter Nahla, 18.

It was truly a family affair, as the mother-daughter duo was joined by Berry’s longtime partner, Van Hunt, and Nahla’s father, Gabriel Aubry.

Halle Berry faces criticism for her choice in men amid recent custody fight over her son. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)

This is Berry’s last year paying child support for her daughter after a contentious past with her ex.

She purposefully kept her daughter out of the public eye and away from the Hollywood scene.

After her split with Aubry, a judge ordered Berry to pay child support until Nahla turns 19 or graduates, according to Page Six.

But none of that mattered when the “Catwoman” star showed up in a semi-revealing look to support her daughter.

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Berry’s fiancé, Hunt, wore a faded black shirt, cargo pants, and casual shoes. Aubry wore a dark gray linen suit, white shirt, white sneakers, and dark shades.

But the woman they shared in common turned heads with her graduation look.

Berry wore blue jeans and a black blouse with a ruffle trim and a low V-cut in the front to tease her chest.

After images of the blended family hit the internet, fans wondered whether everyone knew where they were headed.

“Call me crazy, but you think the current guy could have worn something other than a t-shirt? Halle – your outfit looks like you just don’t care,” said one Berry critic.

Halle Berry and ex Gabriel Aubry reunited to celebrate daughter Nahla’s graduation, years after their highly publicized custody and child support battles. Fans praised the pair for putting family first on Nahla’s special day. #HalleBerry #GabrielAubry pic.twitter.com/XudSHO0i2H — Trends focus (@TrendsFocusI) June 7, 2026

Berry’s look was instantly deemed “inappropriate” for graduation with kids in attendance.

One person bluntly asked, “‘What the heck is she wearing? Put a proper shirt on.”

Disbelievers noted, “Really, low-cut blouse to kids’ graduation. As low as you can go.”

Some people were convinced that the “Monster’s Ball” actress dressed to impress her daughter’s father.

“It’s obvious that Halle dressed for the ex. Thirsty and low class,” said one person.

“Of course she has to dress like that, showing her chest for her daughter graduation,” noticed another observer.

Another agreed, writing, “I was thinking the same thing. Put some effort into your child’s grad!”

Berry and Aubry split in 2010, after five years of dating and two years after their daughter was born in 2008. She was ordered to pay him $16,000 a month in child support.

Halle Berry, her former partner Gabriel Aubry, and their daughter, Nahla Ariela Aubry. pic.twitter.com/vHy08Avari — 𝘾𝙈 (@charlesmore25) June 4, 2026

The “Storm” actress moved on to dating Olivier Martinez after meeting on a movie set.

He and “The Dark Tide” star got engaged in early 2012.

Months later, Berry sought a restraining order against Aubry after a Thanksgiving Day brawl between Aubry and her then-fiancé Olivier Martinez.

The altercation happened at Berry’s Hollywood Hills home while Aubry was dropping off their daughter, Nahla, amid an ongoing custody battle.

According to reports at the time, Martinez approached Aubry and told him they needed to “move on.”

The confrontation quickly escalated into a physical fight that left both men injured and hospitalized. Injuries included a broken hand, rib, and bruised face.

Aubry was later arrested on suspicion of battery and taken into custody after being discharged from the hospital.

A judge issued an emergency protective order requiring Aubry to stay away from Berry, Martinez, and Nahla.

The dispute unfolded as Berry and Aubry battled over custody and Berry’s unsuccessful attempt to relocate with their daughter to France.

Still, Berry chose to marry Martinez by July 2013, three months before their son Maceo-Robert Martinez was born. By October 2015 the couple announced they were divorcing.

When the divorce was finalized in 2023, Berry was ordered to pay $8,000 per month in child support, plus pay Martinez 4.3 percent of her income exceeding $2 million.

Before Berry found herself in the hot seat, Toni Braxton faced similar criticism in May 2025.

The Grammy winner showed up to her son Diezel Braxton-Lewis’ graduation at Howard University in an all-black ensemble.

Toni Braxton showed up at her son’s graduation like she was going to a funeral and a boudoir party simultaneously 🫤🫤 pic.twitter.com/0ILf2Y9b3A — Creole_Pisces🫶🏼 ♓️ (@creole_pisces22) May 14, 2025

The Grammy winner celebrated the milestone with family, including her ex-husband, Keri Lewis, but her pants-free look quickly stole the spotlight from her son.

She wore a blazer, bodysuit, lace skirt, and wide-brim hat with a veil, which critics deemed inappropriate.

Now, with Berry facing backlash over her own graduation-day outfit, some observers are wondering how another celebrity mom had already found herself in the same controversy.