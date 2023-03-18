‘I Remember You Were Pregnant with Her’: Halle Berry Shocks Fans with Rare Photos of Her 15-Year-Old Daughter

Actress Halle Berry shared rare pictures of her daughter Nahla to celebrate her 15th birthday on Instagram. Berry is notorious for keeping her children’s faces private online.

On March 16, the “Bruised” star posted a few throwback pictures of Nahla as well as an up-to-date picture of her daughter wearing a hat tilted over her face.

Halle Berry shares a throwback picture of her daughter, Nahla Aubry, on Instagram (L) and a more recent photograph (R) on her 15th birthday. (Photo: @halleberry/Instagram)

Berry captioned the post, “One of the greatest gifts the universe has given me is my daughter, Nahla. She is the sun that never fades and the moon that never wanes! Please join me in wishing her a happy 15th Birthday today! I love you sweet angel.”

Fans reacted to the post and noted how fierce the Hollywood star is about protecting her children from the public.

“She kept this child out of the way! 15 already.”

“She keeps her kids so private! Love that for her.”

Many were surprised and shocked that Berry’s daughter was already a teenager.

“15 already??? Omg. Happiest of birthday dear Nahla!!” ‘

“Nahla is 15!!! I remember when you were pregnant with her! Happy birthday Nahla!”

Berry shares Nahla with her ex, model Gabriel Aubry. She gave birth in 2008, and six years later, she welcomed her now 9-year-old son, Maceo, with her ex, actor Olivier Martinez.

During an appearance on the “Today” show in 2019, the Oscar-winning actress revealed that she does not post pictures of her children’s faces on social media to protect their privacy.

“I’ve fought really hard to protect their privacy, and I just want them to have their life and have it be theirs.” @halleberry explains why she doesn’t post photos of her kids on social media pic.twitter.com/r9KUXjLUzH — TODAY (@TODAYshow) May 8, 2019

“I’ve fought really hard to protect their privacy, you know, and I just want them to have their life and have it be theirs, and not — and also, it’s a safety issue. I just don’t want to plaster them all over the internet,” Berry said.

“That doesn’t feel right for me, you know. And they are going to do that soon enough. That’s going to be their life when they grow up, and they will choose when that starts.”

The 56-year-old entertainer was one of several celebrities that testified to support legislation that sought to change the legal definition of harassment to include any conduct that “alarms, annoys, torments or terrorizes” a child or “following the child’s activities or lying in wait” because of a parent’s line of work by photographing them without permission.

Berry, who was pregnant with her son at the time, testified that Nahla was traumatized by photographers and that she needed to “protect her children and protect their rights.”

“They are allowed to be so close to her that they can shout obscenities to me and ask her questions that are inappropriate for a 5-year-old to have to answer,” she added.

The paparazzi bill was passed and signed into law in 2013.