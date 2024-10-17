‘He Want to be a Thug So Bad’: King Harris Arrested Months Before Son’s Birth on Warrant Stemming from Nearly Ramming Cop with His BMW

It’s been one heck of a year for King Harris.

Since last year, the 20-year-old has been in the headlines more frequently for major incidents like the explosive and physical altercation he had with his parents T.I. and Tameka “Tiny” Harris at a Falcons game.

Earlier this month, his parents threw him a baby shower to celebrate that he’s about to become a father for the first time. Now King is back in the headlines after getting arrested for failure to appear in court.

Rapper and reality star King Harris was arrested and found with a firearm on his hip. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

WSB-TV reported that King, born Clifford “King” Joseph Harris III, was pulling out of a gas station in a BMW on Monday but nearly hit an officer’s vehicle, prompting the officer to pull him over.

While speaking with King, the officer not only smelled marijuana but also noticed a gun on his hip. Upon running his information, the officer noticed that King had a warrant out for his arrest in Pickens county for failure to appear in court over previous vehicle violations, the report stated.

“I informed Mr. Harris that I would need to speak with him outside and opened the driver-side door,” the station cited the police report as saying. “Mr. Harris was cooperative, and I removed the firearm from his hip with no issue. I then had Mr. Harris step out of the vehicle and I detained him by placing handcuffs on him. I escorted Mr. Harris to my patrol vehicle, conducted a pat down, and placed him into the rear of my vehicle.”

Two other individuals, who were in the vehicle with King, were charged with less than ounce of possession of marijuana, while he was taken to DeKalb County Jail.

His warrant stems from an incident in August 2022 where he was charged with speeding, knowingly driving a motor vehicle on a suspended license and driving under the influence of drugs.

According to Fox 5, the arraignment notice was returned in September 2024, which usually means the defendant was not notified about their scheduled arraignment and a bench warrant was issued. On the day following his arrest he was released to Pickens County and the bench warrant was recalled, local reports explain.

Fans reacted with disappointment about King’s behavior in the Hollywood Unlocked comments section about the incident. One person said, “He want to be a thug so bad.. Smh.”

Someone else said, “This the type of life he wants!! His dad continuously tries to school him and he continuously wants to play the ghetto hood ninja!”

A third person suggested that King’s father would probably not intervene to help King. She said, “Tip going let em sit in there too.”

This was actually hilarious lol 😂 — iSTAN (@iStannatSi) October 17, 2024

This may be true, based off T.I.’s reaction when King was arrested in 2022 for a minor traffic violation of not wearing a seatbelt.

The “Bring Em Out” rapper was on Instagram Live at the time when he said, “If he godd–n keep that s–t up, he’s going to prison. Ain’t no way around it, ain’t nothing I’ll be able to do about it,” he said. “’Cause I know that energy. I was that energy. I know exactly how it’s going to turn out,”

T.I. also said that he’s tried to discipline his son while raising him but now it’s up to King. “He done got all the whuppings and punishment,” T.I. said. “Did everything, as a child, you could do to him. So, now you’re gonna have to go through it and get through it and ain’t nothing that me and mama or nobody else gonna be able to say about it.”

The “King of the South” even chastised King in a viral video of the young rapper waving a gun during a music video shoot with Boosie’s son, rapper Tootie Raww, that surfaced last month.

King defended himself stating that it wasn’t illegal to have a gun, to which his father said, “Well, in the manner in which you portraying this lifestyle, this s—t don’t look legitimate, sir.”

T.I. has had his own dealing with the lawsuit including arrest for drug and weapons convictions and even served time in prison. So it’s no surprise he’s trying to derail his son to make better choices than he did at that age.

“This s—t ain’t free. This s—t come at a cost,” he continued. “I can’t believe this s—t, man. … Why y’all don’t make some motherf—king love music? Ya’ll got girls out here. Why don’t you talk about being in love, man?”

After news of his arrest hit social media, King began posting subliminal messages on his Instagram story including a video clip that reads, “Me tryna explain to my girl why I didn’t come last night.” He also shared a photo of himself with heavy eyes and he added his single, “Locked In,” under his artist name Kid Saiyan.

T.I. nor Tiny have yet to respond to their son’s most recent arrest.