‘This S—t Come at a Cost’: T.I. Goes Off on Son King Harris for Brandishing Weapon In Viral Video 

Artist King Harris doesn’t want the public to think the worst of him, despite his portraying a gangsta persona.

The 20-year-old, who has publicly disputed that he had a privileged upbringing, now wants everyone to know that he has been using the act to gain attention.

King is the oldest of rapper T.I. and Xscape singer Tameka “Tiny” Harris’ three biological children. The Grand Hustle honcho is also a father to two older sons and a daughter from previous relationships, and Tiny is the mother of an older daughter from a prior relationship, making them a blended family of seven kids in total.

T.I. puts son King Harris in his place for waving a gun in viral video. (Photos: Tip/Instagram; The_next_king10/Instagram.)

Their lifestyle and lavish homes were well documented on their reality series “T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle” and “T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle.”

But the young King has been crafting a narrative of “standing on business” and running the streets like other troubled youth since his latter high school days, which includes his 2022 fight at an Atlanta Waffle House.

Amid concerns of him becoming caught up with the worst of street life, he recently admitted during an Instagram Live, “I’m not that guy.”

He continued, “Like, I’m the last person to beef with, know what I’m saying? I just, I don’t know. I be having bad days, but it’s not that, y’all. I’m a very nice guy. I wouldn’t harm a fly. I wouldn’t squash a bug,” adding, “I don’t condone violence. Attention-seeking, that’s what I do. Don’t take s—t serious. I’m seeking attention. There you go. That’s what I do. … I’m trolling.”

King’s admission comes just as video has surfaced of him and Boosie Badazz‘s son, rapper Tootie Raww, being admonished by their dads for waving guns on the set of a music video.

T.I. is heard asking, “What is it about the guns, son?” as extras stood by, witnessing him deliver an anti-crime speech to the aspiring hip-hop artists.

King’s defense included him stating, “It’s not illegal to have guns.” To which, T.I. responded, “Well, in the manner in which you portraying this lifestyle, this s—t don’t look legitimate, sir.” Boosie chimed in to say that he was unable to support that image, too.

“Can’t do it,” quipped T.I. “What kind of parent gon’ support they kid and got d—n sliding and riding and popping…When motherf—king 12 pull up and they say, ‘Hey, hey, who these belong to? Who raising the hand? Somebody got to raise the hand.”

King claimed he would take ownership. His father made it clear that the lifestyle he was cosplaying comes with the presence of illegal drugs, which, coupled with weapons, could result in felony charges such as possession of a firearm and commission of a crime.

The “King of the South” further lamented, “This s—t ain’t free. This s—t come at a cost. I can’t believe this s—t, man. … Why y’all don’t make some motherf—king love music? Ya’ll got girls out here. Why don’t you talk about being in love, man?”

Social media reactions included someone who wrote, “This guy is what you call a crashout…bc the internet has a certain narrative about him he they type that will crash out to prove them wrong.” A second perspective read, “He’s ‘not that guy’ but he WANTS to be that guy. The same guy that made a bowl out of aluminum foil just to eat his noodles. He wanna be from the trenches so bad.”

The “Takers” actor has a rap sheet that includes drug and weapons convictions, the latter of which landed him behind bars for a year, to back up his advice. Like T.I., Boosie is also a convicted felon whose legal troubles include similar charges and time in jail. Their efforts to steer King and Tootie down a different path were commended.

“T.I could have been a teacher or professor because the way articulate all that was profound but kids portray what they see . if 2 people know about gun and drug charges is T.I AND Boosie so them sons better listen,” read a tweet.

A second user said, “Better late than never but that’s some s—t they should have been preaching through their music. I’m glad they are still speaking up though.”

In recent months, T.I. has spoken out about his son’s behavior and persona, including on the “Me & Halo” YouTube series hosted by fellow rapper 2 Chainz and his son, Halo.

When discussing King, T.I. said, “He’s really the personality that he has assumed for himself. And all in all, it’s really just a personality, because he’s not out there selling no dope and committing crimes.”

Last month, the “Live Your Life” artist revealed that King is expecting his first child, a son. Fans have openly expressed hope that fatherhood will help him mature past this gangsta era in life.