NBA Star Anthony Edwards Caught In More Shocking Baby Drama After Allegedly Fathering Secret Love Child with Lil Baby’s Ex, Bringing His Total to Four

NBA superstar Anthony Edwards, 23, has been in the headlines for his personal life more than his career after accusations he may have fathered numerous children over the past 12 months.

Three rumored social media influencers and one confirmed girlfriend have allegedly been pregnant by the Minnesota Timberwolves player. According to Page Six, Edwards recently petitioned for genetic paternity testing for a baby last month.

Here’s everything you need to know about the women claiming NBA star Anthony Davis as the father of their kids. (Photo by Tom Weller/VOIGT/GettyImages)

Ayesha “Little Ms Golden” Howard is the latest mother supposedly connected to the shooting guard. The self-described brand ambassador joins the list of women who were potentially impregnated by Ant-Man.

As Edwards gains more notoriety for starring in Netflix’s “Starting 5” docuseries, which debuted on the streaming platform on Oct. 9, the first overall pick of the 2020 NBA draft has the internet digging deeper into his personal life.

Here are four women linked to pregnancies related to the professional baller.

Ayesha Howard, Mother of Possible Baby No. 3

Ayesha Howard’s name came up in the discussion about Edwards’ family tree after reports broke on Oct. 10, that he sought to take her to court to determine whether he is the father of her child.

“If genetic testing shows that the petitioner is the father, the petitioner requests an order establishing the minor child’s paternity,” read portions of the court documents Edwards filed in Georgia.

It’s unclear if she has given birth yet but Howard stopped posting on her Instagram feed in May.

The case is scheduled to go before a status conference on Nov. 13.

Howard already has one child with Atlanta-based rapper Dominique “Lil Baby” Jones. Their son, Jason, was born on Sept. 9, 2015. Ayesha and Lil Baby had a legal fight over child support which led to her calling him “pathetic” for only receiving $2000 a month from the Grammy Award winner.

In addition to being an influencer, Howard has released music under the stage name Little Ms Golden. Her single “Leaving You” dropped in October 2020. The track currently has 8,000 streams on Spotify.

Shannon Jackson, Mother of Anthony Edwards’ Daughter Aislynn

Anthony Edwards and his girlfriend, Shannon Jackson, went public with their relationship in Nov. 2020. The couple announced they were expecting a child together in December 2023.

Their daughter, Aislynn, came into the world on March 2, 2024, four years after the couple first went public with their relationship.

NBA viewers could catch Jackson sitting courtside at Minnesota Timberwolves games throughout the season. She once wore a shirt that featured her boyfriend’s “nasty dunk” over Utah Jazz forward John Collings.

Ants girl wearing a shirt that says ‘Hoes Mad’ with Ant dunking on Collins on it 💀 pic.twitter.com/XWgVaHGF4o — 🇦🇺 | 🐺 (@HoodieNaz_) May 17, 2024

Shannon even traveled to Paris to support Edwards at the 2024 Summer Olympic Games where he helped the USA basketball team win the gold medal.

Jackson also appears in “Starting 5” alongside Edwards and his extended family. On the show, she expressed seeing a “total difference” in her boyfriend since the birth of Aislynn. Edwards spoke about fatherhood, saying being a dad is “the best feeling right now in the world.”

Anthony Edwards’s girlfriend has a daughter with him and a son from a previous relationship. (Photos: @coutureinc2/Instagram)

Aislynn is Jackson’s second child. She previously had a son, Krue, with Chicago rapper Keith “Chief Keef” Cozart.

Krue plays basketball like Edwards. Shannon has referred to the boy as “BUZZER BEATER KRUE.”

Ally D, Mother of Baby Boy Amir

In July 2024, a woman known as Ally D accused Anthony Edwards of being an absentee father to a son he wanted to keep hidden from the public. She claimed the boy, likely named Amir, was born three months before Shannon Jackson gave birth to Edwards’ daughter Aislyn.

Ally D’s online revelations also included her insisting that she did not sign a nondisclosure agreement about the supposed secret child with Edwards. She also claimed that the former University of Georgia student-athlete had a third, unknown child.

“Our son 8 months… Kids were not born the same time just a few months apart. One little girl in September then our son [in] October then he just had one,” Ally alleged in July on her Instagram Story. Additionally, she accused Anthony of harassing her.

After news broke on Oct. 10 about Edwards filing a paternity petition for Ayesha Howard’s son, Ally D wrote on her Instagram Story, “Wheww childdd.”

After news of NBA player Anthony Edwards seeking a paternity test for another child broke on Oct. 10, Ally D shared a cryptic message and a photo of her son on her Instagram Story. (Photo: @iamallyd/Instagram)

She added three “face with tears of joy” emojis to her post. Around 13 hours later, she uploaded a picture of Amir to her Story.

Paige Jordan, Alleged Aborted Pregnancy

Yet another woman could have been the mother of one of Anthony Edwards’ children. OnlyFans model Paige Jordan claimed the 2020 SEC Rookie of the Year gave her $100,000 to abort a pregnancy.

In Dec. 2023, Jordan released alleged text messages between herself and Edwards that seemed to show her sending him a photo of a positive pregnancy test. One alleged response from Anthony read, “Hell Nawl can’t do dis.” Another said, “Get a abortion lol.”

Jordan later posted on social media that she tried to handle the abortion conversation with Edwards “privately” but was repeatedly ignored. She also criticized Edwards for being manipulative and not taking accountability for his actions.

Anthony Edwards responded to the scandal by tweeting, “I made comments in the heat of a moment that are not me, and that are not aligned with what I believe and who I want to be as a man. All women should be supported and empowered to make their own decisions about their bodies and what is best for them.”

Daja, Alleged Mother of Anthony Edwards’ First Child

According to Page Six, a woman named Daja gave birth to a daughter, Aris, in September 2023, and Edwards was reportedly there.

Daja celebrated Aris’ first birthday last month and shared public photos from her birthday party on Instagram. Edwards was not seen in any of the footage, so it’s unclear if he appeared for her big day.