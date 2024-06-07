‘F— Buddy’: Anthony Edwards Fires Back at Cam’Ron After Rapper Questions His Superstar Status, Diss Track from Cam’ron Follows

On May 31, one day after the Minnesota Timberwolves were eliminated from the postseason by the Dallas Mavericks, Adidas launched a campaign to promote Anthony Edwards‘ latest shoe with the brand.

In the commercial, the NBA star responds to “receipts” from his critics while he knocks down a few jump shots. The ad includes criticism from Carmelo Anthony, who wonders if he is committed to being the face of the league, as well as others who call him “the most overrated athlete,” question whether he really loves the game, and think he’s out of shape. Also among his detractors is rapper Cam’Ron, whose receipt read, “To me, he’s an All-Star, but not a superstar yet.”

Edwards laughs off Cam’Ron’s comment before replying, “F– buddy.”

NBA player Anthony Edwards (left) and rapper Cam’Ron right seem to be beefing about whether the Minnesota Timberwolves guard is a superstar in the league. (Photos: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images, Thaddaeus McAdams/Getty Images)

Killa Cam caught wind of the commercial and responded by releasing a profanity-laced, four-minute-long diss track over Black Rob’s “Woah” instrumental. The song racked up 1.9 million views, more than 142,000 likes, and thousands of comments on the hip-hop star’s Instagram page as of June 4.

Wu-Tang Clan member Ghostface Killah jumped in the chat and co-signed Cam’ron’s freestyle, saying he “BURNT THAT!!!!” along with several fire emojis.

Cam’Ron took another subtle jab at Edwards by wearing Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic’s jersey as he spit the bars on his “It Is What It Is” show.

Cam'ron just went off on Adidas and AE for their commercial for Anthony Edwards where he said "f*ck Buddy," Cam did a freestyle diss 😳



on the Black Rob 'Whoa' beat



"…f*ck wrong with Ant Man, gave him his props, homie got love from me, new commercial, y'all ain't got love… pic.twitter.com/qjCYzAaOkS — SOUND (@itsavibe) June 3, 2024

Some NBA fans claim that Cam’ron should be above this type of spat with an NBA player, with some critics suggesting the 48-year-old was “too old” to inject himself into the situation.

“Yeah this was wack and corny, Camron too old to be doing this,” one person wrote on X.

“Unc is too old for this. Someone tell him to go sit down. His time is over,” another person noted.

Others, though, were loving the flow.

“He still got it,” a social media user pointed out.

“Na he went crazy. one of best raps I heard from cam in a minute. son snapped,” a fan said.

Edwards launched his first signature shoe, the “AE1,” with Adidas in Sept. 2023.