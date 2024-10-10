‘Cotton Picking Fools’: Free from ‘106 & Park’ Finally Shuts Down Rumors That She Had Jay-Z’s Baby After Wendy Williams’ Shocking Claim

As the walls continue to close in on Sean “Diddy” Combs after his federal indictment on charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution, attention is starting to bleed over onto his close associates.

One of the more popular names that’s been floating around the most has been Jay-Z.

Fans theorize that the hip-hop mogul will soon face his day of reckoning over years-old rumors of him having sexual relationships with women — some of which, according to the rumors, were allegedly underaged at the time. A couple of women have already come forward to put all of the chatter to rest.

Former “106 & Park” host Free Wright addresses decades old rumor about her having a baby with Jay-Z. (Photos: Theo Wargo/WireImage; by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images)

Over the weekend, Foxy Brown, one of Jay-Z’s music associates from earlier in his career, recently denied claims that the 24-time Grammy award-winning rapper made her sign an NDA from speaking out against him.

Now, days later, former “106 & Park” host Free Marie Wright, is shutting down her own rumor that linked her to the “Run This Town” artist.

In a video reposted by Livebitez’s Instagram on Oct. 9, Free who appeared to be working out on Live, began reading a comment from a fan that said “Where’s the kid that you and —” before discontinuing.

Choosing not to read the rest of the sentence, she stated, “You know, I be reading it all the way thinking y’all got a real question. Cut it out. I’ll say it one more time. Free has no biological children,” with a smile, before adding, “You cotton-picking fools! Cotton-picking nuts.”

The rumor stems from an old claim made by former talk show host Wendy Williams, who announced on her radio show that Free and Jay-Z welcomed a child together.

It’s not clear what year Williams reported this, but in a clip of the report, she says, “Free gave birth Monday. 50 and Jay-Z was there. She gave birth in Brooklyn at Methodist Hospital.”

Williams goes on to say: “Who do we shout out to? Oh hell, Beyoncé. What you gon’ do now B? Let’s get some flowers together to send over to Methodist Hospital. ‘Congratulations to Free. Let’s get some ‘Keep your head up’ flowers together and send over to Beyoncé.’ And some ‘Damn you’ flowers to send over to Jay-Z.”

Fans seem puzzled by Free’s revelation, leaving many to question why she’s never addressed this decades-old rumor previously.

“I always knew that rumor was false free ain’t got no kids but it’s crazy she let that rumor live for so long she finally clearing this up in 2024 this statement should have been put out a decade ago,” said one person.

Some believe Jay and Bey were “working over time” to shut down any accusations about him, just like they threatened to sue Piers Morgan for his interview with Jaguar Wright.

“Oh, the heat is up… Jay absolutely paid Free to ‘finally’ address this. She had years to tell us she has no biological children. Girl bye,” said a second person.

A third added, “This rumor been around for years They say Jay-Z made a song about on ‘Lost Ones’, Free was that girl tho, naturally beautiful and super thique ….the guys use to go crazy over her on 106 & Park.”

A few individuals pointed to another rumor of Jay-Z allegedly having a brief relationship with actress Rosario Dawson.

In response to someone who claimed the song was about Dawson, one person said, “omg yall be so wrong & strong then getting the silly shi pinned the song literally says ‘I dont think its meant to be, B’ .. as in Beyonce, he was talking about they’re age difference at the time etc & her being focused on her career at the time, he literally said B.”

On “Lost Ones,” from Jay’s 2006 album, “Kingdom Come,” he raps about a 23-year-old woman who was more invested in her career and her work over him.

“I don’t think it’s meant to be, B/ But she loves her work more than she does me/ And honestly, at twenty three I would probably love my work more than I did she.”

“It definitely was about Rosario,” said one person in disbelief.

Referring to Wendy directly, one person said, “I love Free, but Wendy was always 10 steps ahead of the game… even with the Diddy stuff, she knew what it was back then, and we’re all just finding out…”

It’s proven that Jay-Z has been in the same space as Free, because there are at least two old photos of them posing together for a picture in a studio. The photos seemed to have been taken on the same day and don’t appear to look remotely romantic.

The “Excuse Me Miss” rapper has also been on the show “106 & Park” multiple times, where Free and her co-host A.J. Calloway would interview him in front of a live studio audience.

Jay-Z appeared to guest host alongside Jennifer Lopez in 2000 for his birthday, and again in 2002 alongside Cam’ron.

The Brooklyn native has been married to Beyoncé since 2008 after dating for years since the early 2000s. Together the two have welcomed three children together, 12-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter, and daughter Rumi and son Sir Carter, who are 7-year-old twins.