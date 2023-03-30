‘She Won’t Ever Get Another Call’: Kim Burrell Says Jay Z Called Her After Beyonce Listened to 11 Hours of Her Music While ‘Going Through It’ with the Rapper

A few fans have raised an eyebrow at Kim Burrell after a video showed her crediting herself as the woman who helped Beyoncé get “better” during hard times.

A four-month-old clip of the gospel artist speaking about a phone call she had with rapper Jay-Z received attention and has prompted fans to believe Burrell overstepped her place.

Kim Burrell (Left) and Beyoncé and Jay-Z (Right) (Pictured: @kimburrelllove/Instagram, @beyonce/Instagram)

While on the “We Sound Crazy” podcast, the “Thank You Jesus” vocalist recounted a time in 2017 when Hov thanked her for shifting his wife’s mood.

“Jay called me when he put out ‘4:44,” said the 50-year-old. “At the time I didn’t know that was going to be the name of the record but he called me and he said, ‘Hey when my wife is going through it I always know because I hear you playing in the background.’”

The Grammy-nominated artist continued, “He says ‘My wife locked up one day for 11 hours and I heard nothing but Kim Burrell for 11 hours.’”

After Jay-Z’s statement, he allegedly told Burrell that his reason for calling her was to “have a meeting with the person that made my wife better.”

Their conversation caused Burrell to fly out to see Jay-Z, who was in the middle of creating his 13th studio album, “4:44.”

Once Burrell’s clip made waves on TikTok, several fans defended Beyoncé and suggested that this information should’ve been kept private.

“Anyone else offended that she telling them folks business.”

“Beyoncé got us trained to even we don’t want her business told.”

The video was also shared on Instagram, where fans suggested that this was the “last call” she’ll receive from the billion-dollar family.

“That was her last call from the Carters.”

“Well, that relationship is over.”

Kim Burrell covers Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul” after receiving backlash for her negative comments. pic.twitter.com/ePL90UMWa3 — Pisces Groove (@keinaissance) July 25, 2022

Jay-Z’s Grammy-nominated album centered on infidelity rumors about him after Beyoncé dropped her triumphant album “Lemonade” back in 2016. In Jay-Z’s actual song titled “4:44,” he apologized for the pain he caused Bey in their marriage.

Right as the 4-minute and 44-second song opened up, he can be heard rapping, “I apologize, often womanize, took for my child to be born, see through a woman’s eyes.”

During the song, the New York native also shouted out his oldest daughter, Blue Ivy, and his then-newborn twins, Sir, and Rumi Carter.

Some may find Burrell’s comment hypocritical since she recently called out her spiritual son, Tyrese Gibson, for talking too much after suggesting Burrell was going through health and financial issues on Instagram.