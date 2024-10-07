‘Ain’t a MF Alive Could Stop My Story’: Foxy Brown Exposes the Truth About Rumored Relationship with Jay-Z at Age 15

Brooklyn-born rapper Foxy Brown, 46, is addressing the longstanding rumors that she and hip-hop mogul Jay-Z, 54, were involved while she was still a minor.

The “Broken Silence” rapper once again spoke out regarding chatter surrounding her relationship with Jay-Z and his allegedly having her under an ironclad non-disclosure agreement (NDA) to silence her speaking out against him.

Since Foxy Brown emerged on the scene with her debut studio album, “Ill Na Na,” in 1996, many have questioned her relationship with Jay-Z, alluding to him having an inappropriate relationship with the artist when she was underage. Those rumors have heightened since fans claimed she’s been tight-lipped since the downfall of Hov’s close associate Sean Combs.

Foxy has continuously denied any unscrupulous activity about her and the “Hard Knock Life” rapper’s relationship through the years, including the alleged relationship they were supposed to have had when Foxy was 15 or 16 years old. She recently took to the internet to clear the air again.

Jay Z and Foxy Brown during Jay-Z Celebrates the 10th Anniversary of “Reasonable Doubt” – Inside at Rainbow Room in New York, United States. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/FilmMagic)

Foxy, born Inga Marchand, went on a rebuttal spree via her Instagram stories on Oct. 6, firing back at several bloggers who dared mention her name.

On Sept. 13, X user @luffysboa posted his thoughts in response to Nicki Minaj’s message of support to Lil Wayne surrounding the Super Bowl controversy where Jay Z’s Roc Nation tapped Kendrick Lamar to take the stage in New Orleans over the Nola native. The user’s original message was shade toward Roc Nation “being over soon,” but somehow Foxy got mentioned in the crossfire.

“Jay Z spot bout to be blown up soon. Once foxy NDA is over in 2025, baby, she singing! I feel like roc nation is almost done. That’s why Nicki is so comfortable talking like this.”

Foxy shared a screenshot of the post with her response in her Instagram story.

“In icon business!” she wrote. “Miss me with tha fake news. NDA? Ain’t a MF alive could stop my story! NDA on my s—t gon’ run 100 mill.”

Foxy followed with an Instagram Story post featuring a screenshot of a video from YouTuber TisaTells posted on Oct. 5. In the video, TisaTells claims the rapper had “broken her silence” and planned to divulge all the information she knew about Jay Z and Diddy’s friendship and their involvement in the murder of rapper Tupac Shakur.

“Stop playin’ wit me name dyin’ for a comment! Can’t spin me with the sucker s—t to take Hov down. Betta ask ‘bout tha cloth I’m cut from,” Foxy responded.

“Foxy when u speak its over stay protected 2,” an Instagram fan messaged Foxy in a DM, according to a screenshot. “Ya’ll want me to be anti-Hov so bad. FOH…post that,” she replied.

Foxy did take time to acknowledge some of the people who weren’t falling for the negative narrative. She showed “love” to the “sharp MF” who told the bloggers they could stop with “the fake news,” and she told another to call it a night when they stated she was “cut from a different” cloth.

At the end of her Instagram Story screenshot tirade, the rapper posted, “Comprehension is a lost art.”

As the social media streets continued to dig for dirt, X user @RollinWithCardi reminded everyone Foxy’s name being dragged into the spotlight once again was due to her friend Nicki Minaj and a statement the “Barbie Dreams” rapper dropped in September.

Minaj had much to say in response to a video alleging she didn’t sign her paperwork with Tidal.

“Worried about the tea of a 15 year old child who was railroaded but no comments on the tea & baby oil that’s been going on for decades & as recent as months ago?!?!!! If 15 year olds need to be held accountable & told they can’t ever move past their past, then what about the 30 year olds who groomed & groomed, sat by & was silent, etc. oh right. Let’s keep the blogs focused on Oniqua. Short & Stoute d*ck don’t wanna talk bout him friend dem??! LMFAO,” she posted.

She continued addressing the previous offenders. “We want to know if u were present during abuse of teenagers & children. That’s what we wanna know. You can’t taste my p***y. Stop. Aaliyah, Foxy, etc. during R. Kelly videos shoots & stuff?? Did u know about the abuse to Kim porter & Cassie? Yall seemed to always run in a sorta… RAT PACK. So that’s what we the ppl want you & your peeps to speak on. Ugly. Bald head bowling ball b-tch. U nighaz don’t have this energy for gangsters in person. Only for btchs on the internet.”

Minaj isn’t the first celebrity to thrust Foxy’s name into some controversy involving Jay-Z. In 2019, Nick Cannon asked the rapper’s former business partner, Dame Dash, about Foxy’s age when she signed her record deal. Dash seemingly picking up hints that Cannon was eluding to Foxy Brown being underage at the time she signed to Jay-Z, he responded, “I wasn’t paying attention to Foxy Brown.”

Cannon then replied, “I thought Foxy was like 16. All I’m saying in this industry when we’re living in glass houses … When I was first introduced to who Foxy was, I thought there was something between Foxy and Jay.”

Dame Dash neither outright confirmed nor denied the allegations at the time; however, Foxy has addressed them on multiple occasions.

That same year, Foxy Brown found herself defending her former mentor after a blog posted a “fake news” report suggesting that she planned on exposing the rapper.

“Fake fairytale news! I understand the void I’ve left in my absence. But the Fox & HOV lies are pathetic at this point! Quietly raising my beautiful girl, preparing for the greatest comeback in music! Hop off my d—k!” she wrote on Instagram.



Foxy Brown via Instagram stories about Jay-Z



A clip from a 2013 interview has also resurfaced, showing Foxy Brown doubling down on her loyalty to Jay Z and how bloggers create “scary” narratives that people believe.

In the clip, the Brooklyn rapper is asked to clarify her relationship with Jay-Z and address alleged rumors that he had given her an STD.

“I don’t even like to say much. I’d just like to say what it is and give you an opportunity to clear it up,” said then-MTV VJ, Sway Calloway.

Foxy quickly blamed the false rumors on an “anonymous blogger” stirring up lies. “Anybody that knows me, knows how much I love Jay. Period. Jay and I come from nothing together. My cousin Clark Kent is the reason we are all on. So there’s no..no one ever heard anything like that.”