Beyond the Delay and Rihanna’s Surprise: 5 Overlooked Moments From Jay-Z’s Yankee Stadium Takeover

Jay-Z completed a victory lap at Yankee Stadium with three nights of hit records, special appearances, and a delay that almost derailed the experience for thousands of fans.

He lit up the Bronx on July 10-12.

The mogul, 56, was celebrating the 30th anniversary of his debut album (“Jay-Z30”), “Reasonable Doubt,” released in June 1996, and the 25th anniversary (“Jay-Z25”) of “The Blueprint,” his sixth album, released in September 2001.

Jay-Z brought out Rihanna, Pharrell Williams, Swizz Beatz, and other artists to celebrate his music catalog at Yankee Stadium. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Clara Lionel Foundation)

The third show, dubbed “Extra Innings,” on July 12, was expected to be the most explosive and memorable of the three concerts. It was, for expected and unforeseen reasons.

The performance was scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. Social media erupted with videos showing throngs of people lined up outside the stadium. Others were inside the venue, stuck staring at a blue screen broadcasting the words “JAY-Z 30.”

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An X user tweeted, “It’s thousands of people outside of the Jay-Z concert. They closed all of the gates. They are going to have to issue a lot of refunds.” Some people complained they traveled from as far as Paris and London to witness the celebration.

A second user shared, “Welp just left yankee stadium since there was no clear time for the show. Lots of people leaving” as the hours passed by.

Fans reported that some attendees passed out, and others walked away in defeat before the doors at Yankee Stadium reopened.

The lights went up, and the music was cued at 12:15 a.m. Jay-Z addressed the four-hour delay, explaining, “It was like 10,000 people outside, and we closed all the doors, and somebody rushed the door.”

Adding, “They closed the door for you guys’ safety and everyone’s safety outside. There’s 10,000 people outside; I don’t want to start the music and people get trampled. I’m really sorry for the inconvenience, but I had to make sure everyone was OK. I appreciate your patience.”

The night continued with appearances from Clipse, Beyoncé (who lent her star power to night one, too), Pharrell Williams, Jeezy, Jadakiss, Usher, Fat Joe, Teyana Taylor, Jermaine Dupri, and The-Dream. The most viral of night three’s cameos was Rihanna.

She performed her “Anti” hits such as “B—h Better Have My Money.”

The appearance marked RiRi’s first performance since welcoming daughter Rocki in 2025 and her first since headlining the Super Bowl halftime show in 2023.

She and her partner, rapper A$AP Rocky, also share two sons, RZA and Riot Rose.

The audience was flooded with Megan Thee Stallion, Michael B. Jordan, LeBron James, GloRilla, Brandon Ingram, Ciara, Russell Wilson, Chris Rock, A$AP Rocky, and others showing their support.

The “Extra Innings” set list boasted 52 songs that carried on to 3 a.m. The show concluded with fireworks.

Jay-Z lit up the Bronx during his opening show when Blue Ivy Carter, his and Beyoncé’s older daughter, made her first onstage appearance with her dad.

The 14-year-old played the opening notes of “Feelin’ It” on the piano — the teen has become a star in her own right after performing with her mom on the “Renaissance” and “Cowboy Carter” tours.

A supporter wrote, “OMG! HOV brought Blue Ivy out and she played piano!! I feel like a proud internet auntie lol.”

Other guests who graced the stage on the first two evenings include Mecca, Memphis Bleek, Jaz-O, Alicia Keys, Eminem, Pharrell Williams, Slick Rick, Fat Joe, Jadakiss, and more.

Catch up on the other hot topics that a few are discussing surrounding the cultural moment below.

1. Jay-Z Sells Out Yankee Stadium Without a New Album

The “Big Pimpin” artist hasn’t released an album since “4:44” in 2017. Fans hoped the massive rollout for “Jay-Z30” was signaling that new music was on the way.

The anniversary campaign has included pop-ups around New York City, subway trains wrapped in custom Jay-Z artwork, new merchandise, the re-release of “Reasonable Doubt” on vinyl, and an HBO documentary series. He had three concerts announced on Sept. 4 and 10 and Oct. 23.

“It’s def last album and last tour time. Documentary coming soon!” said one person.

A second person predicted, “Pharrell basically confirming what we all suspected was icing on the cake. Hair cut = new Jay album OTW!!!!”

During night three, Williams told the crowd, “Y’all know him to be the giant that I know him to be. They poked the bear, and then the bear cut his hair, and now he got on his helmet. He got on his helmet and he gettin’ ready to go to work.”

2. Cheap Tickets Cast Doubt That Jay-Z Sold Out Yankee Stadium

All three of Jay-Z’s shows were sold out. Night two, “Jay-Z25,” set a record with 45,832, a first for a concert at the famed baseball field. He sold 44,916 for “Jay-Z30.”

Reports of tickets priced between $100 and $300 surfaced online days before the first show. Fans ascertained that resellers were scrambling to recoup costs by dropping ticket prices.

“I saw some section 100 for $455…. they are weak in the knees,” read one reaction to the reports. “I’m waiting until Thursday night and see what I can get for $200.”

A seasoned concertgoer advised, “Always wait until the day of and watch the prices drop like a bad day in the stock market and buy what you comfortable with paying.”

3. Jay-Z’s Yankee Stadium Takeover During Baseball Season

The homecoming concerts took place during the Yankees’ three-day stretch of games against the Washington Nationals in Washington, D.C.

A response read, “You might not know any….booking and selling out Yankee Stadium in the middle of Baseball is not only Legendary, but something only a very short list of rappers could do. Hov got Fans! We just old.”

4. Jay-Z Rocks New York White; Fans Notice Kanye West’s Absence

A rift between the “Watch the Throne” collaborators dates back to at least 2014, when Jay-Z and Beyoncé skipped Kanye West’s marriage to Kim Kardashian.

The producer-artist fueled their rumored tensions with numerous public digs at the couple and their twins, Rumi and Sir.

Ye broke world record this year for the largest ticketed stadium event in history but there are people on here saying he needed to be on stage with Jay Z and that he ruined his legacy…. Go outside. https://t.co/FdfHqoEUIM pic.twitter.com/lIDmJXnQSu — Yeezyrih (@Yeeezyrih) July 13, 2026

A West defender snarked, “Kanye should’ve been on that stage in Yankee Stadium with Jay-Z tonight. It was he who had provided Hov with the DNA for the sound that defines that album. I really wish my goat hadn’t decided to be a b–ch a– n–ga.”

While a Jay-Z fan commented, “Asking a man to push his peace aside for a performance is insane.”

Still, Jay-Z performed several of their joint tracks during the July 12 show.

The prior evening, on July 11, West performed at the Eagle Stadium in Tirana, Albania. The venue was built specifically for Jay-Z’s former collaborator. The production cost $4.56 million and sparked backlash amid West’s ban from multiple European countries.

5. Jay-Z Addressed Renewed Cultural Sellout Claims

Critics accuse Jay-Z of working against Black culture to add to his billion-dollar fortune, and while he is not active on social media, he saw the banter labeling him a sellout.

His partnerships with Target — the retailer is selling a collector’s vinyl of “Reasonable Doubt” — and the NFL — of which his company, Roc Nation, inked a deal to curate the Super Bowl halftime show in 2019 — are among detractors’ most-harped-upon issues.

I’m lost

What he saying about us be hypocrites being on Amazon and Meta because we called him out about Target



Dear Jay Z,

ITS A ACTIVE BLACK BOYCOTT OF TARGET NOT META OR AMAZON 🙄 pic.twitter.com/l5fcinPjKD — Don Zah (@Money_Da_Best) July 11, 2026

Jay-Z’s freestyle response to the uproar was unleashed on night one of “Jay-Z30.”

He rapped lines like, “I don’t listen to Twitter activists, they type, and I laugh at them / It’s really no comparison” and “They say I sold out. Yeah, I did sell out. Three nights. I sold Yankee Stadium the hell out.”

For some, the bitter words reaffirmed their frustrations, and others accepted his remarks.

The reactions volley from “Trash bars and he is definitely a seller” to “Y’all only hate black people with money. You not getting off instagram and threads if you find out they have a major partnership with Target.”