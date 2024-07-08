’50 Cent Ain’t Never Going Back’: Fans Race to Vivica A. Fox’s Defense Following Her Unrecognizable Appearance At WNBA Game

Vivica A. Fox fans are distraught over her attempts to maintain a more youthful and sexy appearance. The longtime WNBA advocate’s looks have recently come under fire following her attendance at the Las Vegas Aces matchup against the Indiana Fever.

Footage of the actress greeting Sin City’s stars like Chelsea Gray, Alysha Clark, and A’ja Wilson have been circulating on Instagram and Twitter.

In photos and a video, the “Kill Bill” actress appears on the court in a pair of skin-tight white pants, a white tank, and a knitted off-white jacket as she shared playful banter and posed with the players. Caitlin Clark can also be seen in one of the images.

Fans say Vivica A. Fox’s body is unrecognizable after she debuts curvy transformation at WNBA game. (Photos: Msvfox/Instagram.)

At first glance, several comments across social media include those raving about how beautiful she remains at 59 years old and applauding her for being a loyal supporter of the female basketball league years after her comedy flick “Juwanna Mann,” which came out in 2002.

“Always so happy to see you receive your flowers, Queen,” wrote one fan. Another person who was blown away commented, “Every time I see you, I’m trying to figure out why you haven’t played Whitney Houston in a biopic!”

But further inspection of what people had to say reveals that many expressed shock and disappointment with her looks. “Vivica is hilarious…. i wish she knew how beautiful she was and she never needed the knife ever,” read a tweet.

Some analysis included remarks about her face appearing surgically enhanced and that the generally small-framed star had an obviously larger backside than fans recalled her having throughout her 30-plus-year career. One person suggested, “She need to trade that bbl in for a new one.”

Another person wrote, “What has she done to herself? She was naturally beautiful.” Which prompted someone to respond, “She got a lot of cosmetic work done to her face and body. It’s a shame but it’s because of the media and Kardashian culture pushed out to women. She would have aged like Angela Basset had she not gotten that work done.”

Even worse, a social media user said that Fox’s botched beauty guaranteed that her ex, rapper 50 Cent, would never consider rekindling their romance. “Naw, 50 Cent ain’t never going back to that body,” an observer tweeted.

The hip-hop force briefly dated Fox early on in his career in 2003. He famously shot his shot at her while accepting his award for Best New Artist at the BET Awards that same year.

In the two decades that have followed since the breakup, fans have watched as she sometimes speaks fondly of her time with 50 — at times saying that she would be open to spinning the block — and at other times they seem to be trading venomous words about their past fling.

In a March post, the “P.I.M.P.” rapper said that in hindsight, the look of shock she gave him after namedropping her in his speech was a red flag. “I look back at some of the s—t I did I gotta learn to shut the fvck up. Look at that look at the end that’s trouble. WTF,” he wrote.

Fox has not been romantically linked to anyone since 50 Cent. However, the G-Unit frontman was most recently in a longterm relationship with fitness model and aspiring lawyer Cuban Link. They appear to no longer be together.