‘He Wants That Old Thang Back’: Vivica A. Fox’s New Look Captures Ex-Lover 50 Cent’s Eye Years After She Confessed Wanting to Rekindle Their Relationship

Could Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson finally be ready to reconnect with Vivica A. Fox? The hip-hop mogul teased a possible reunion with his former flame after checking out footage of her derriere.

50 Cent, 49, recently shared an Instagram video of Fox, 60, at a meet-and-greet event in Houston on March 8 for the “Set It Off” star’s hair collection.

The viral clip from the Beauty Empire Super Center was reposted by the Plug Talk account which alleged the actress got a “successful” Brazilian butt lift procedure. However, Fox has not confirmed getting a BBL as of this writing.

Just the idea that his ex-girlfriend could have gotten buttocks enhancement was enough for the “Get Rich or Die Tryin'” rapper to let his followers, and likely Vivica, know he has his eye on the Michigan-bred actress.

“Wait let me see,” 50 Cent wrote in his Instagram caption. He added an eyes, a person shrugging, a flushed-face, and a zipper-mouth-face emoji.

Even Fif’s fans joined him in addressing Fox’s physique. BBLs became a major conversation in the “Power” producer’s comment section.

“Let’s be clear, no BBL is successful,” one person declared, which led to a reply that read, “Yes it is. Do your research and know [people] with one before you think you know what it is.”

Yet numerous Instagram users remarked on Fiddy and Fox possibly restarting their called-off romance soon.

“OMG, Vivica [is] going to see this post and do 10 interviews about it. Still love her though!” joked one individual. Another person suggested, “50 just miss her.”

50 Cent reacts to post saying Vivica Fox was celebrating a BBL (she was actually celebrating her hair collection being in stores ) pic.twitter.com/MiLCqIwcvC — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) March 12, 2025

A like-minded individual wrote, “Awww s— he want that old thang back.” Yet another commenter wondered, “You tryna SPIN that Block OG?? That s— gon come with all the regrets in the world.”

Fox has expressed interest in spinning the block with 50 Cent. She talked about her ex-boyfriend during an appearance on a June 2023 episode of the “Sherri” daytime talk show.

At the time, Fox and 50 Cent were clashing online over the accuracy of her “First Lady of BMF: The Tonesa Welch Story” television movie versus his “BMF” crime drama series. Both presentations covered different aspects of the Black Mafia Family criminal organization.

When host Sherri Shepherd mentioned that her ex was trolling her on social media, Fox said, “I took it as a compliment. I did. I was like, ‘That was his way of showing support. Thanks, Boo.’”

Shepard also asked the NAACP Image Award winner if she would date 50 Cent again. Fox referred to Hollywood elites Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck rekindling their relationship by answering, “Well, Ben and Jen did it again; why not?”

50 Cent and Fox began their love affair in the early 2000s. The former pair made their iconic red carpet debut by stepping out together at the MTV Video Music Awards in August 2003.

Two months earlier, in June 2003, 50 made his intentions known when accepting the Best New Artist award at that year’s 2003 BET Awards. The G-Unit Records founder praised Fox from the stage.

“I’m enjoying myself. This is a big change in my life. I’m just happy to be present with all these beautiful people in here. I wanna thank Vivica Fox for wearing that dress, too,” 50 confessed.

Fox was seated in the audience inside the Kodak Theatre, and she appeared stunned by 50 Cent taking his shot at her in front of the entire world.

50 Cent and Fox only dated for a few months. Following their breakup, both stars continued to throw jabs at each other in the media.

Before their issues over the “BMF” story, the exes beefed over 50’s original “Power” program competing with the “Empire” drama series, which included Fox as a cast member.

In 2015, Fox was a guest on “Watch What Happens Live.” The show’s host, Andy Cohen, wanted to get her thoughts on 50 suggesting too much “gay stuff” on “Empire” led to dipping ratings.

“First of all.. the pot called the kettle black is all I’m saying,” Fox told Cohen, implying that 50 Cent is gay. She also said, “We had a great time. He just seems like he’s got something that’s not quite clear.”

During his own sit-down with Andy Cohen in 2016, 50 Cent addressed Fox’s insinuation that he was part of the LGBTQ community and revealed intimate details about their sex life.

“I said to myself, personally, I said, ‘Oh no! ‘Cause I let her lick my ass, she thinks I’m gay!’” 50 said, as the live studio audience burst into laughter.

Fox also spilled tea about some of the bedroom escapades with 50 Cent in her “Every Day, I’m Hustling” memoir, according to the New York Daily News.

“Most of the time, I would be the one initiating sex, because I really enjoyed making love with him,” Fox wrote in her book. She also maintained that 50 planned to propose to her at the 2003 World Music Awards in Monaco before changing his mind.