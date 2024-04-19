‘The Body Is Bodying’: ‘Waiting to Exhale’ Star Lela Rochon Flaunts Stunning Transformation Following Years of Criticism About Her Weight

Acting veteran Lela Rochon is strutting her way into her seventh decade after celebrating her 60th birthday earlier this week. The beloved actress shared a recent video of dancing in leather to Beyonce’s “Cowboy Carter” hit “Texas Hold ‘Em,” and fans are gushing over how good she still looks at age 60.

Folks online have long debated Rochon’s weight gain, which many believe was a result of the infidelity that impacted her marriage to “Training Day” director Antoine Fuqua. The two married in 1999 and share two children.

Actress Lela Rochon in 2024 (L), in 2021 (M) and in the 1990s (R). (Photos: @iamlelarochon/Instagram)

However, a viral photo of Fuqua and Nicole Murphy kissing resurfaced back in 2019. Though Eddie Murphy’s ex-wife attempted to dodge accusations about being a “homewrecker,” Rochon was believed to be stressed from her husband’s behavior.

“It is 100% gross that Lela Rochon’s weight gain is being mentioned in the same sentence and conversation about her husband Antoine Fuqua locking lips with Nicole Murphy,” wrote a second. “What does her weight have to do with his fidelity?

Another once said, “Yall really using Lela Rochon’s weight as a way to justify her husband’s cheating like this woman ain’t got lupus…..the world is going to hell.”

“Stepping into my next trip around the sun like… embracing all of it!! Aging is a Blessing and a Privilege!! Thank you for All the birthday wishes!!” Rochon wrote on her Instagram. “God is Good!!”

As the newest cast member on “The Family Business,” fans are having flashbacks of her time on “Waiting to Exhale.”

Two said, “This reminds me of your line in waiting exhale ‘leather wearing in the summertime ass!’” and “‘Leather wearing in the summa time’ u betta be careful with who u pick up in grocery stores.”

“Lela got back fine??? Oh its finna be on,” said one observer of her leather get-up. “Ok the body is bodying. You look great!”

“It’s certain woman that are always gonna be fine…. And she’s one of them,” said another about the “timeless beauty.”

Ok Sunshine, I see you. @LelaRochon still got it bro. pic.twitter.com/zP13I0kYIw — Rylo Ken (@kenwelcome0001) April 19, 2024

Entertainers like LisaRaye McCoy, Tabitha Brown, Salli Richardson Whitfield, Cynthia Bailey, and Larenz Tate also shared doting messages about the actress.

Rochon’s “Waiting to Exhale” co-star Loretta Devine added, “Amazing kela work that walk birthday girl show the world the privilege. Yeesssssssssss!!!!!”