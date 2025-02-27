‘We’re Gonna Die Tonight, Fellas’: Kevin Hart’s Wild Night with Carmelo Anthony Nearly Derailed One of the Actor’s Biggest Movies of His Career

Film producer Will Packer recently shared a hilarious and nerve-wracking story about how comedian Kevin Hart almost sabotaged one of his biggest films with an impromptu night of partying with NBA star Carmelo Anthony in New York City.

By 2014, Packer and Hart had collaborated on “Think Like a Man” (2012) and “Real Husbands of Hollywood.” Their partnership gained even more momentum when they began production on another film that would become a pivotal film in Hart’s career: “Ride Along.”

The movie producer shared the story on “The Rich Eisen Show” with Rich Eisen to promote his new book, “Who Better Than You?: The Art of Healthy Arrogance & Dreaming Big.”

According to his recollection, during filming, Hart approached Packer requesting to leave early the following Friday. When Packer checked the schedule and informed the comedian they had major shooting days planned for both Friday and Saturday, Hart’s response of “Do we shoot Saturday?” immediately signaled trouble.

Unbeknownst to production, Hart had double-booked himself, scheduling a comedy special at Madison Square Garden the same weekend they were filming. Hart proposed that Packer join him on a flight to New York, where he would perform, and they would return in time to be present for filming the next day.

“He then says, ‘OK well listen, I know I should have told you earlier, but trust me, I got you. Fly up there with me, I’m going to go do the show, we’re going to fly back the same night, get back and I’ll shoot the next day. I promise you I got it,'” Packer recounted.

What Hart didn’t mention was his plan included an after-party. Packer found himself in a nightclub with Hart and Carmelo Anthony, who had servers “bringing over copious amounts of bottles with sparklers.”

The situation became dire when Anthony declared, “We’re gonna die tonight, fellas,” to which Packer responded, “No, no, we can’t die tonight. I gotta shoot in the morning. We could die later, like during the playoffs — the Knicks won’t be there.”

Packer realized Hart had planned this all along.

“When Kevin goes, ‘Well, I tried,’ I realized it was like ‘The Usual Suspects’ when you realize Keyser Söze,” Packer explained, adding, “If just the star leaves set and doesn’t come back, the movie’s in jeopardy. If the producer is with him, I’m complicit. It all falls on me.”

With their flight crew about to “time out,” Packer made a desperate move, “I literally begged Carmelo Anthony to take a ‘die tonight’ rain check. I said, ‘Let’s not die tonight, let’s die later. I’ve gotta get him back.'”

Packer said he and Hart had only “40 minutes” to get to Teterboro Airport in New Jersey, which was 12 miles from Manhattan and even more brutal with traffic.

“Carmelo goes, ‘Alright, get out of here. I’m gonna let you go this one time.’ I knocked drinks out of everybody’s hand, [and] grabbed [Hart] by his collar. We had cops escort us to the private jet,” Packer recalled.

They made it with just 15 minutes to spare, narrowly avoiding disaster for the production.

Despite the close call, “Ride Along” became a major box office success. The action-comedy, starring Hart alongside Ice Cube, grossed almost $154.5 million worldwide against a $25 million budget, Box Office Mojo reports.

The film follows Ben Barber (Hart), a fast-talking security guard who joins his girlfriend’s detective brother James Payton (Ice Cube) on a 24-hour police ride-along to prove himself worthy.

Following this success, Packer and Hart continued their partnership with “About Last Night,” “The Wedding Ringer,” “Think Like a Man Too,” “Ride Along 2,” and two more seasons of “Real Husbands of Hollywood” until 2016.

The dynamic duo also worked on “Night School” in 2018, and the 2024 NAACP Image Award winning series, “Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist.”

The “Ride Along 2” sequel debuted at No. 1 in 2016, earning $41.5 million in its opening weekend—a January record at the time, according The Hollywood Reporter.

The lesson Packer took from this experience: “Expect the unexpected and always believe people when they show you who they are. I knew Kevin Hart was the type to pull something like this, and I still let him get it past me.”