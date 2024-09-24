‘It’s Just Me and the Ladies’: Kevin Hart’s Wild Encounter with a Naked Woman at Diddy’s Party Sparks Controversy as Shocking Video Resurfaces

It seems that the Sean Diddy Combs cloud of drama is casting a shadow on one of Hollywood’s biggest stars.

A resurfaced video featuring Kevin Hart at one of Combs’ infamous “Freak Off” parties is stirring up conversation, with some questioning whether the comedian’s career could be affected by his proximity to the disgraced music mogul.

In the 49-second clip, posted on YouTube by RuCrazy730, Hart appears to be in a wild setting that many might imagine would be a typical X-rated scene for these parties — which are now at the center of a criminal case that might send the Bad Boy founder to prison for the rest of his life.

Kevin Hart’s Attendance at a Diddy Party with a Naked Woman Goes Viral (Photos: LOL Network / YouTube; @diddy / Instagram )

The video shows Hart surrounded by three women: one in a bikini, another naked in a candle-lit tub, and the third sitting next to rapper Fabolous. Singer Trey Songz can be seen walking by.

In a light-hearted manner, Hart remarks, “When you have a scene like this, you have to bring bosses with you. As you see, it’s female friendly.”

At one point, he refers to one of the women as being “butt bald” naked.

Hart further jokes about potentially jumping in the tub himself, saying, “Once everybody moves out, and it’s just me and the ladies. This is my scene. I’m used to this type of thing. Doing what I do best.”

Things take a strange turn when the hair of the woman in the tub catches fire from one of the surrounding candles. Hart, visibly entertained, asks the cameraman if they captured the moment, laughing it off. Despite the unexpected moment, the scene captures the unpredictable and edgy nature of Diddy’s notorious parties.

Reports indicate that more footage exists where Hart reassures the partygoers that the woman was fine, even joking that precautions had been taken to prevent such incidents from happening again.

The “Jumanji” star has discussed this incident before, even bringing it up in a December 2010 interview on “The Breakfast Club” with Charlamagne Tha God, Angela Yee, and DJ Envy.

Referring to the event as a “Dirty Money” album release party, Hart recounted the chaos, saying, “That might have been the funniest thing I’ve ever, like, personally witnessed. And I’mma tell y’all what y’all laughing at. See, y’all laughing at the wrong stuff.”

Hart went on to explain, “You laughing at the hair going on fire; that’s not the funniest part of the video. You watch the video again, OK? Lemme give you what’s going on. It’s me, Fab, and Trey [Songz], we all upstairs, you know, I’m doing the interview, right? You know we silly. Everybody’s drinking; it’s a good time, right? This is what I hear — let me tell you how funny Trey is.”

The Hollywood entertainer claimed Trey was in “sexy mode when he said the girl hair was on fire, ‘Yo, her hair is on fire.’ Listen. Full flame! She got full flames in the back of her head. Trey didn’t have a panic.”

As the video continues to circulate, X users have expressed their thoughts, with one tweet stating, “DaMN, Everyone’s in those parties. It’s like a black ePsTeIn island.”

Another user noted, “A lot of these celebs were at these freak offs but now they dead silent.”

Some users are sympathetic to Hart, with one commenting, “Bruh ion wanna believe kevin hart knew anything,” while another questioned, “y isn’t anyone talking about kevin being at diddy’s freakout parties.”

It’s no secret that Hart is no stranger to scandal after cheating on his first wife, Torrei Hart, and then multiple acts of infidelity with his current wife, Eniko Hart.

But this isn’t the first time he’s been linked to Diddy’s controversial world. Footage of Hart and another major star, Usher Raymond, recounts a time when he lived with the producer as a young artist.

The video goes left, when Diddy, who in the beginning of the clip is seen sitting on his bed, says that he and the “U Remind Me” singer used to wrestle each other over cereal.

Usher has publicly stated that he was exposed to things at a young age that he should not have been, expressing gratitude to other industry figures for guiding him during difficult times.

Diddy’s legal troubles have also drawn more attention to these events.

Recent accusations have surfaced, suggesting that the mogul hosted “freak offs” involving elaborate sexual performances, where women were allegedly coerced into attending through drugs and Diddy’s celebrity influence.

Authorities claim that participants were given IVs to recover their energy during these intense parties, as Cassie also noted in her lawsuit of similar charges.

Federal investigators recently raided Diddy’s Los Angeles and Miami homes, seizing over 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant, as well as several AR-15-style rifles.

The producer was then arrested and charged on three-count indictment including racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution, according to federal documents.

While Hart’s name is not mentioned in any lawsuits against Diddy, the comedian has faced legal issues of his own. He is currently being sued by his former friend, T.J. Jackson, over a botched settlement agreement tied to a sex tape scandal. Jackson alleges that Hart’s 2021 Instagram post did not align with the agreed-upon wording of the settlement, leading to claims of fraud and emotional distress.

As the video continues to garner attention, it remains to be seen how the public will respond to Hart’s association with Diddy’s controversial past.