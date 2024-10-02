‘Yeah You Guilty’: Kevin Hart’s Latest Move Has Fans Speculating There’s More Than Meets the Eye Days After He Dodges Diddy Questions

The world is working hard to link comedian Kevin Hart to his party pal Sean “Diddy” Combs after resurfaced footage seemingly showed him living it up at one of the Bad Boy mogul’s infamous X-rated hangouts.

Between Diddy’s scandalous history and his own legal troubles, some fans are speculating that the “Jumanji” actor is trying to distance himself from the chaos by leaning into his more family-friendly brand, evidenced by the wholesome pictures he’s been sharing of his family on social media.

Fans say comedian Kevin Hart wants to distance himself from Sean “Diddy” Combs by posting pictures of his children. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images; Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Hart recently posted a black-and-white picture on Instagram of himself, his wife, and his four children alongside his brother, pool champion Robert Hart. The image was captioned simply, “Harts ….. #LiveLoveLaugh.”

The picture captured a joyful family moment, with Hart’s two youngest children, Kenzo, 6, and Kaori, 4, and their mother, Eniko, happily eating ice cream. Little Kaori, who had just celebrated her birthday, sat in the middle of the photo with her sneakers on the wrong feet. Surrounding them were Heaven, 19, and Hendrix, 16, Hart’s older children, and their uncle Robert, all contributing to the heartwarming family moment.

Despite the positive vibes, the comments section took a darker turn, as many couldn’t help but draw connections to Hart’s association with Diddy and his notorious “freak offs.”

“Ain’t no party like a Diddy party, huh Kevin?” one person joked while another simply said, “Yeah you guilty.”

Another comment sarcastically asked, “Diddy get you or diddy not,” and one disappointed fan wrote, “Your career is ruined. You just lost my respect.”

Several commenters speculated that Hart was trying to distance himself from the scandal by posting wholesome family content.

One said, “All of a sudden, they’re family figures! Didn’t you come out on Diddy’s tapes?”

Another suggested, “All these posts make you look guilty,” while someone else compared Hart’s strategy to Diddy’s: “Just like Diddy posting perfect pictures of you and your family.”

When an Instagram user questioned, “Why he posted so much recently, trying so hard to hide the facts,” a Hart supporter clapped back, saying, “No, he’s trying to tell you he has a family and isn’t involved in the gossip and to not assume things. Lolol.”

Another commenter seemed perplexed, stating, “I’m so lost right now, doesn’t Kevin always post his family?”

Indeed, just days earlier, Hart had posted pictures from his youngest child’s birthday party.

Over the summer, he also shared photos of his family enjoying a beach day together, reinforcing his public image as a devoted father and family man. Hart’s branding has always been focused on blending his comedic style with content that appeals to audiences of all ages, and he has openly talked about wanting to create movies and projects his children can enjoy.

This family-centric focus is reflected in many of his films, including his role as Snowball in “The Secret Life of Pets” and its sequel, his starring role in the family-friendly “Jumanji” franchise, and his voice acting in “Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie.”

Kevin Hart laughing cause a girl hair caught on fire at a Diddy freak off party pic.twitter.com/TgMMl0WzTz — digeratí (@cashcowbank) September 21, 2024

Even in live-action films like “Night School,” Hart manages to convey positive, uplifting messages that older kids and teens can enjoy with their families. His more serious role in “Fatherhood” further reinforced his status as a family man, as the film portrays Hart as a single dad raising his daughter after the death of his wife.

However, this carefully curated image is now being threatened by his association with Diddy, whose recent legal troubles have fueled the fire.

Diddy’s home was recently raided, leading to the confiscation of over 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant, along with videotapes of his infamous orgies. The music mogul has been arrested on racketeering, sex trafficking, and prostitution-related charges.

Adding to the controversy, old footage of Hart attending Diddy’s “Dirty Money” album release party resurfaced. Hart is seen commenting on women in bikinis and laughing at a woman whose hair catches on fire in a hot tub rather than helping her.

While Hart has tried to distance himself from Diddy’s legal issues, his own past scandals continue to haunt him. Hart was previously embroiled in a legal battle over a sex tape filmed during a trip to Las Vegas, where he was caught cheating on his wife.

The tape was filmed without the woman’s consent, and Hart later sued YouTuber Tasha K for breaking the story.

When asked by reporters about hosting Diddy’s parties, Hart dodged the question, saying, “When I hosted for Diddy? You’re asking the wrong person the wrong question.”

Though Hart has not been indicted or formally implicated in Diddy’s recent scandals, his name remains tied to the resurfaced videos, casting a shadow over his family friendly persona. Despite his efforts to present a wholesome image, Hart’s association with Diddy could tarnish the brand he’s worked so hard to build.

Nonetheless, he continues to focus on his career and family, hoping his connection to Diddy won’t overshadow his accomplishments.