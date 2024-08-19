‘Cheating Doesn’t Matter’: Kevin Hart Gets Back In Wife Eniko’s Good Graces Amid Confession the Comedian Slept with Strange Woman While High on Molly

Comedian Kevin Hart’s wife Eniko Hart recently marked a major milestone birthday, sparking a flurry of admiration on social media.

Despite ongoing headlines about her husband’s past infidelity, Eniko’s stunning appearance managed to shift some of the conversation from his alleged shortcomings to her own beauty.

Turning 40 on Aug. 18, the mother of two shared celebratory photos on social media.

Kevin Hart’s birthday post to wife, Eniko derails amid recent lawsuit over the comedian’s 2017 cheating scandal. (Photo: @kevinhart/Instagram)

Dressed in a super short, mustard-gold bodycon dress, gold strappy heels and a sleekly styled En Vogue-esque updo, she captioned a post of several pictures and a video, “This is 40! Thanking God for another year around the sun and walking with me into this new chapter.. another year older, wiser, + stronger!”

Eniko, “Today, I celebrate my existence with gratitude, love, laughter, and everything that makes me happy! Thanks for all the bday LOVE! #EDAY.”

Her multi-million-dollar husband also honored her on her special day, writing, “Screaming happy motha f-cking B Day to my other half!!!!! 40 never looked this damn good…. Love you forever girl!!!!!! You deserve it all and so much more. Today we celebrate you [honey]…. #Harts.”

Fans flooded his comment section with well-wishes for the Jamaican bombshell.

“40 Ain’t no way,” exclaimed one admirer in shock, while another gushed, “Wow you look Hot hot. Gorgeous ! Stunning! Mama.”

However, amidst the birthday cheer, others reminded Kevin of his need to treat her better in light of past controversies.

The Spiritual Word reposted her birthday pictures and fans didn’t hold back. Despite recent headlines about the “Jumanji” star’s past infidelity, fans praised Eniko for her ageless beauty and resilience. “She looks damn GOOD!” one follower noted.

Others noted that Eniko looks amazing because she’s looking past Kevin’s past habits and recent accusations of cheating to focus on the bag.

One fan wrote, “She’s hypergamous cheating doesn’t matter to a woman that’s spoiled and has everything she wants in life without working for it.”,” while another said, “She looks good after staying with a man that cheated.”

A third person said, “She got em the same way she met em I’m not buying the whole “he was separated when we met” line.”

Kevin’s first wife, Torrei Hart, has insisted that he began dating Eniko while they were still together. The former pair were together for over a decade and divorced in 2011.

The “Lift” actor married Eniko in 2016, despite initially meeting in 2009. Her birthday post comes a week after news hit the press about her husband’s reported confession to cheating on her during a molly-induced tryst in a Las Vegas hotel room in 2017.

The rendezvous is newsworthy, as during that weekend a sex tape was made of him and a woman named Montia Sabbag.

At the time, Eniko was pregnant with their first child, leading to a public narrative that Kevin had been unfaithful for years. Some fans even speculate that the couple’s happy social media posts are a façade to convince the world they’ve moved past the scandal.

Kevin’s recent confession about the affair was part of a deposition related to a lawsuit involving his former friend Jonathan “JT” Jackson.

Kevin Hart's former best friend, Johnathan “J.T.” Jackson, who was once like a brother to him, is suing the comedian for $12 million. The lawsuit claims breach of contract and emotional distress, following the fallout from the 2017 sex tape scandal. pic.twitter.com/GRVYY22PDR — FOH NEWS (@FOHNEWS247) July 11, 2024

Jackson was later accused of setting the comedian up. Although Hart’s ex-pal faced two felony extortion charges related to the tape, those charges were dropped in 2021, and Jackson has always maintained his innocence. The current lawsuit stems from what Jackson claims was Kevin’s failure to adequately clear his former friend’s name under terms outlined in the settlement agreement between the two.

Through it all, Eniko has managed to maintain her grace and composure. As a mom of two and bonus mom to Kevin’s older children, she seems completely “unbothered” by the ongoing drama. Other than subtle posts, she rarely addresses the rumors.