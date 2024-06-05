‘Did You Call Jesus Weird?!’: Jason and Travis Kelce Sets Black Twitter on Fire After Claiming Only Weirdos Wash Their Feet

Recently retired Philadelphia Eagles center and former Dial Soap ambassador Jason Kelce is defending his personal hygiene routine — or lack thereof — after revealing to the world that when he hits the showers, Travis Kelce‘s older brother doesn’t bother to give much attention to anything below his knees.

A back-and-forth began on June 1 when an X account shared an observation about Kelce’s apparent lack of hygiene practices. “Jason Kelce looks like he doesn’t wash his legs or feet,” the social media user pointed out.

“What kind of weirdo washes their feet….” the six-time All-Pro responded.

Many social media users were quick to point out that Jesus Christ was very much pro-feet-washing.

Former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce (left), who is the older brother of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (right), got a rise out of Black Twitter after claiming only weirdos wash their feet. (Photos: New Heights/YouTube)

“Did you call Jesus weird?!” asked one X user.

“Christ washed his feet because he was walking through a dusty a— desert in sandals. I’d wash my feet if that were the case, too,” Kelce added.

But, Kelce did not stop there, he put his stamp of approval on a social media post which claimed a “study” was conducted which found individuals who skipped washing their legs and feet had lower levels of bacteria.

Jason appeared to be in the mood to make his position on the matter clear beyond a shadow of a doubt by stating, “All of you have been fed diabolical lies that washing every crevice of your bodies and hair, all the time is somehow better or healthier. Any dermatologist not in bed with Big Soap will agree!! Hot spots are all that is necessary and actually leads to cleaner and healthier skin.”

“What kind of psychopath washes your feet?” he continued on the most recent episode of the “New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce” podcast. Jason then encouraged his younger brother to make his own confession.

“I’m not washing my feet every time but after like a football practice,” said Travis, “When my feet have just been like,” he paused before making swishing sounds with his mouth.

“I wash my feet,” he admitted before Jason hit back, “No you don’t.”

“Yeah, no. I’ll do it after training camp practices,” Travis explained. “I’ve dealt with some blisters and s–t to where … like I’ve got to wash my feet now.”

An inquisitive fan asked the elder Kelce brother what his shower routine entailed if he were to get muddy on the field. “So wait a minute…when you had football games and sometimes they can get muddy, what happens if you’re covered in mud? Do you wash your whole body or just those spots?”

“I mean obviously if there is visible filth and dirt and mud I’ll scrub that off,” Jason answered.

Other fans sympathized the most with Kelce’s former quarterback, Jalen Hurts.

“Jalen Hurts had to smell Gooch juice every time he hiked the ball,” an NFL tweeted along with broken heart emojis.

Jalen Hurts every time he went under Center https://t.co/4VxR2daqKT pic.twitter.com/3lxpz05rZz — The Anonymous Nobody (@el_budget) June 2, 2024

Another fan got a chuckle out of Jason’s use of “Big Soap.”

“Saying ‘Big Soap’ like it’s comparable to the Big Pharma or Big Tobacco companies got me crying. y’all really hate bathing,” they wrote.

After a clip from their podcast was shared on The Shade Room’s Instagram, fans were even more disgusted. One noted that Travis’ girlfriend Taylor Swift once said she uses shaving cream on her legs as soap.



“He doesn’t wash his feet and Taylor doesn’t wash her legs. Sounds like a match made in funk to me!” they wrote.

Jason Kelce previously revealed that he washes a “hot spot” whenever he showers. During an Aug. 2023 edition of “New Heights” with his brother, he admitted he’s not a fan of soap and just cleans his front end, back end, and armpits.

“Everybody knows, just go in there and rinse off. I haven’t used soap on my arms, legs, feet in years, and I’m as healthy as an ox. The only things I soap on a routine basis are the hotspots. Everybody knows what they are: It’s the back end, the front end, and the armpits. That’s it.”

Jason partnered with Dial Soap in December 2023.

“What kind of psychopath washes your feet?

