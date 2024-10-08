‘Steph Will Be In LA’: Steph Curry and LeBron James Could’ve Been Teammates, According to Recent Report

It seems for NBA fans who had dreams of witnessing Steph Curry and LeBron James play as teammates during the regular season, it may likely never come to pass.

But things could have been different this summer when the Golden State Warriors weighed a draft move that potentially could have swayed the Los Angeles Lakers forward to the Bay Area.

In August, “King James’” first heir to the throne, Bronny James, was a second round draft pick, landing a spot on the Lakers roster alongside his dad. The history-making move marked the first time a father-son duo have played on the same team.

A new report claims LeBron James and Steph Curry could have been teammates in the NBA. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

On Oct. 6 the rookie and 21-year league veteran made that moment a reality in their pre-season game against the Phoenix Suns. “WOW THAT WAS SURREAL!!” he tweeted.

But according to ESPN reporter Ramona Shelburne’s Oct. 4 report, “The Warriors liked Bronny’s skill set and had him on their draft board, sources said. Selecting him ahead of the Lakers, who held the 55th pick, would’ve been a shrewd move — perhaps even to entice James to sign there as a free agent.”

She added, “But ultimately, sources said, the Warriors opted to respect the wishes James had made clear and the Lakers signaled they would grant.”

The insider claims began to circulate after the Lakers’ four-point preseason game loss to the Phoenix Suns on Oct. 6. “No they didn’t We all knew this was scripted. Quit it!!” an Instagram user wrote.

Another comment read, “Bronny not even a great player they would’ve been heartbroken had they got Bronny and no daddy.”

Reports from February alleged that Curry’s Warriors made an effort to acquire LeBron before the trade deadline but failed. Some even speculated that Curry was considering a move to LA.

In late August, speculation that the league three-point record holder was preparing to leave San Francisco heated up when fans noticed he removed “Guard for the @warriors” from his Instagram bio after the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Curry has been with the championship-winning team since being drafted in 2009. He and LeBron are tied with four league titles, the only difference is the Ohio native won his rings between playing for the Cavaliers, the Heat, and the Lakers.

Basketball fanatics divided on if they should believe reports of the rivals joining forces outside of the Olympics. “Steph not leaving he don’t wanna be on same team as bron. He staying with warriors,” said one person.

Steph has changed his IG profile picture and also removed “Guard for the @Warriors” from his bio 👀 pic.twitter.com/QwOleXImhh — 🌞 (@GameOnSteph_) August 21, 2024

A second individual quipped,“ STEPH WILL BE IN LA BEFORE THE ALL STAR BREAK.”

Curry made a statement about where he will be during the Oct. 23 season opener when he shared an updated post in the white, blue, and yellow uniform. “Day 1, Year 16, never a dull moment….Let’s get it!” he wrote.

Although his fate had already been determined when he signed a one-year extension for $62.6 million in September, ensuring he will remain a Warrior through the 2026–27 season.